Auston Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs rout defending champion Lightning in Game 1

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists. Jake Muzzin scored and David Kampf added a goal on a shorthanded breakaway for Toronto, which killed off five Lightning power plays, including an early five-minute major.

Auston Matthews had two goals and an assist and Jack Campbell made 23 saves in the second playoff shutout of his career as the Maple Leafs beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, 5-0, Monday night at Toronto in Game 1 of their first-round playoffs series.

The second game of the best-of-seven series is Wednesday in Toronto.

Teams that have won the series opener hold an all-time record of 499-228, including a 9-6 mark last season.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe predicted a “borderline violent” series, and that’s exactly how things unfolded seven minutes into the first period. Toronto winger Kyle Clifford pasted Tampa’s Ross Colton from behind into the boards to earn a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Nashville goalie Juuse Saros out

All-Star goaltender Juuse Saros of Nashville will miss the first two games of the first-round series with Colorado because ofi a left leg injury.

Saros was ruled out by Predators coach John Hynes, who said a decision hasn’t been made between backups David Rittich and Connor Ingram. Game 1 is Tuesday night in Denver.

Saros was favoring his leg when he left a game last Tuesday against Calgary with 6:32 remaining. He was replaced by Rittich in a 5-4 overtime loss.

The loss of Saros is a blow to the Predators as they face the No. 1-seeded Avalanche, who boast one of the top-scoring offenses in the league.

Saros’s 38 wins were the most in a season by a Predators goaltender not named Pekka Rinne, who has the team’s three highest victory totals.

The Avalanche will see the return of captain Gabriel Landeskog, who has been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery on March 14.