Bruins start off on the wrong foot, lose playoff opener to Hurricanes

No matter how the scoreboard looked at the end of the night, they expected to be in for a long series.

Playoff experience was on the Bruins’ side when they opened up their first-round series Monday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bruins Bruce Cassidy believes he has a team that won’t overreact after one game.

“I think you’re prepared to play the game and the adjustments come as you go along,” Cassidy said before the Bruins’ 5-1 loss at PNC Arena. “I think tonight at about 10:30, 11 o’clock, the coaching staffs on each side are going to be talking about, ‘OK, this is maybe the direction it’s going to go’, or it plays out like you think. But that’s when the tinkering starts. I think after each game you start thinking, ‘OK, they exposed us here, we didn’t see that coming. We’ve got to do something tomorrow.’ ”

The late-night film study for the Bruins coaching staff started as soon as the team left the ice after the Game 1 defeat.

The power play was still dry, coming up empty on three opportunities. Goalie Linus Ullmark gave up four goals for the first time since March 1. The third line of Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle, and Craig Smith, which had been reliable for much of the Bruins’ surge since January, struggled. Smith appeared to be shaken up by two hits in the third period, going to the bench, but not the dressing room, and eventually returning to the game.

The insurance goal by Vincent Trocheck at the 16:59 mark in the third also served as insult to injury. Trocheck fired a backhand from behind the goal line that ricocheted off Ullmark’s helmet and into the net to give Carolina a 4-1 lead.

The Bruins faced a two-goal deficit going into the third period.

The game was scoreless until 20-year-old rookie Seth Jarvis got Carolina on the board with a deflection off a Jaccob Slavin one-timer at the 16:28 mark of the second period. Jarvis, who scored 17 goals this season, got one in a 7-1 win in Boston in January.

It didn’t take long for Carolina to extend the lead.

At the 18:38 mark, Tony DeAngelo found Nino Niederreiter at the top of the left circle. Niederreiter snapped a shot from 47 feet out past Linus Ullmark to put the Bruins in a 2-0 hole.

Taylor Hall cut the lead in half, scoring from the slot off a pass from Erik Haula at the 2:53 mark of the third period. But Teuvo Teravainen made it a two-goal again a little over four minutes later.

The Bruins outshot the Hurricanes, 14-10, in the first period and 11-9 in the second, but couldn’t cash in.

The Hurricanes thought they had the first goal of the night with about seven minutes left in the first. Ullmark had so many sticks poking at him, he looked more like a pin cushion than a netminder. But even though Niederreiter pushed the puck past Ullmark’s right pad, officials never called it a goal. After looking at the replay, they ruled it was goalie interference.

Even though the Bruins have had recent success against Carolina in the postseason, knocking them out in in 2019 and 2020, the Hurricanes are a different team.

They swept the regular season series from Boston and took Game 1 convincingly.

Still, going into the game, Cassidy wasn’t concerned so much with start but the swing moments of the series.

“I think that it takes a little while most times to get into it and get going and build that sort of animosity, typically,” Cassidy said.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.