Chaim Bloom shares your Red Sox frustration, but knows the value of patience

“This is not where we wanted to be,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “We have high aspirations, and we have a lot of talent here. This isn’t anywhere close to the record we wanted to have at this point.”

The Red Sox left Baltimore — the final leg of a three-city, 10-game road trip against A.L. East opponents — with a 9-14 record, just one-half game ahead of the Orioles while 7½ lengths behind the division-leading Yankees. The .391 winning percentage was worse than the A’s (.455), Diamondbacks (.435), and Pirates (.409), all teams generally viewed as years from contention.

Advertisement

Yet neither that poor record nor the team’s shocking offensive struggles — 3.5 runs per game (24th in MLB) with just 13 homers, one more than departed Red Sox sluggers Kyle Schwarber (7) and Hunter Renfroe (5) have for their new teams — portends a significant roster overhaul or changes to player roles in the short term.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“If we’re dramatically changing plans after the first month of the season, then we’re probably not doing it right,” said Bloom. “When you have players who you know have talent, who have demonstrated that talent in many cases at the highest level, and who for whatever reason are not doing that over the first month of the season, more often than not you are going to regret it if you run away from them. There’s a reason that a lot of things in this game need to play out over large samples. Underlying talent doesn’t fluctuate as much as results might over a short sample.”

Evaluators are trained to sit on their hands with April performances. The value of patience is seen across the industry as particularly pronounced this year given the rushed buildup to the regular season.

Advertisement

That doesn’t make it any more enjoyable for Bloom or other members of the Red Sox braintrust to see lineups where the majority of players on many nights possess averages below .200 and OPSes below .600. But Bloom is not ready to say that his team’s poor record or offensive performances are representative of who they will be.

Bloom pointed to Renfroe a year ago. The outfielder hit .167/.235/.250 in April, then launched 30 homers with a .275/.324/.534 line the next five months.

“Are we satisfied with everything? Absolutely not,” said Bloom. “But you can be mad as hell at what’s going on — and trust me, I get as frustrated as anybody watching — but I know we’re only going to make things worse if we have kneejerk responses to that in terms of player movement.”

Of course, for all of the offense’s struggles, the team’s record could be very different with a better performance by the bullpen. Sox relievers have blown six saves, most in the majors, including a pair of losses in which the team entered the final inning with a multi-run lead.

Overall, the bullpen has been average by most measures, including ERA (3.67, 15th in MLB) and strikeout rate (24.6 percent, 12th). But its stumbles have been incredibly consequential given the prevalence of low-scoring games in which the lead has seemed on the line with every pitch.

“We have not given them a whole lot of breathing room. We have asked a whole lot from these guys because we haven’t been able to separate in games the way that we should have and the way that we normally would,” said Bloom. “The more you’re asking of guys, the more there’s a chance for them not to deliver.”

Advertisement

Even in spring training, evaluators wondered whether the additions of Jake Diekman (two years, $8 million), Matt Strahm (one year, $3 million), and Hansel Robles (minor league deal, $2.25 million) represented enough given the concerns about how Matt Barnes finished 2021, the departure of primary 2021 setup man Adam Ottavino, the fact that lefthander Josh Taylor was coming off of an injury, and the potential move of Garrett Whitlock and/or Tanner Houck into the rotation.

Did the Sox add enough to the back of their bullpen?

“Those are questions we ask ourselves all the time,” said Bloom. “Not every outing has gone exactly the way that we hoped. But in terms of what these guys are bringing to the party, especially with the quick ramp up, we’re pretty happy with the guys that we added.”

For now, the Sox seem to believe that improvement must be found largely from the current big league roster. Bloom is not inclined to start summoning top prospects — Triston Casas and Jarren Duran come to mind — based on the team’s record.

“I think it’s really, really important in the case of any player coming through our minor leagues that we don’t do things as a reaction to big-league wins and losses,” said Bloom. “When guys get here they need to be ready to succeed here and hopefully ready to stay here.”

Advertisement

The trade market almost never starts taking form this early in a season. And so, the Sox big league roster must start finding its own answers in May.

There is urgency for it to start doing so.

A lethargic start is by no means irreversible. A year ago, the Yankees were 10-13 after 23 games and went on to the playoffs; Atlanta overcame an 11-12 start to win the World Series, just as the Nationals did in 2019. But the Sox haven’t reached the playoffs after posting a losing record through 23 games since 1967, and they’ve never reached the postseason after a start that was this bad.

Bloom is willing to bet on a reversal, even as he acknowledges the disappointment of his team’s current standing.

“I don’t think [the record is] reflective of our talent level,” he said. “But we’ve earned those wins and losses by the way we’ve performed.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.