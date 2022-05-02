Charlie Walker submits all-around effort for Milton in Bay State win over Walpole

“I was definitely a little frustrated from my outing on the mound so I was ready to do some damage and help myself out,” said the Northeastern-bound Walker. “[Walpole reliever Aidan Newhall] threw me a fastball and I was ready for it.”

Walker received a belt-high fastball in the bottom of sixth inning and roped it into the left-center gap for a two-run double, delivering the knockout punch for No. 3 Milton in a 7-3 win over Walpole Monday in a Bay State Conference matchup at Cunningham Park.

Milton senior Charlie Walker unleashed his pitching frustrations with one violent swing of the bat.

The senior righthander holds himself to a high standard, so his final line of six innings, 5 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 2 walks, and 11 strikeouts was good enough to earn the win, but left Walker a tad unsatisfied.

“I needed to wake up a little bit, I didn’t have a great approach early,” said Walker. “I gave them too many pitches to hit and I had to make adjustments.”

Walpole (6-5) took a 2-0 lead off Walker in the third when Jack Walsh recorded a sacrifice fly and Jake Preto lined an RBI double to left center field.

But Walker escaped the third inning jam with a double play and cruised through his final three innings, allowing just one run on two singles with seven strikeouts.

“Charlie gets a tough out there and he kept us in that game,” Milton coach Brendan Morrissey said. “He had shutdown innings when we scored runs and that’s what we expect out of him.”

While Walker rebounded on the mound, the offense picked him up with two-out hits.

Milton (9-2) tied the game 2-2 in the third on a two-out double by Owen McHugh. Jimmy Fallon (2 for 3) then added another two-out knock in the fourth as Milton took a 4-2 lead.

After McHugh plated another run with a sac fly in the fifth for a 5-3 lead, Walker stepped up to plate in the sixth with two on and two out and two-hopped the 375-foot fence in left for the decisive blow.

“Charlie’s our guy and that’s what he does,” said Morrissey.

Coming off a rare loss to Natick last week, 6-2 in 10 innings, Milton was happy to get back in the win column.

“I’m really proud of how we made the adjustments from last week,” said Walker. “We woke up today and didn’t quit.”

Arlington Catholic 11, Cardinal Spellman 7 — Andrew Christopher threw six strong innings and Chris Klein, Evan O’Neill, and Pete Sanford had multiple-hit games for the Cougars (6-4) in the Catholic Central win.

Boston Latin 6, Wayland 2 — In his first varsity start, sophomore Brendan Norton threw a complete game and senior Teddy Chisholm (1 for 4) drove in three runs for the Wolfpack (4-5) in the Dual County League win.

Bourne 3, Somerset Berkley 1 — Luca Finton earned his first career win and drove in the winning run for the Canalmen (6-5) in the South Coast victory.

Catholic Memorial 1, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — John Gannon plated the game’s lone run with a single to left field, Drew DeLucia pitched six shutout innings, striking out nine, and Nick DiRito earned the save as the No. 7 Knights (6-3) pitched a combined one-hitter in the Catholic Conference win.

Hingham 7, North Quincy 4 — Junior Jake Schulte struck out four for the win and belted a homer and knocked in three runs for the Harbormen (4-3) in the Patriot League victory.

Holliston 1, Bellingham 0 — Teddy Peters (5 innings, 4 strikeouts) and Albert Savino (2 innings) tossed a combined no-hitter for the Panthers (5-5) in the Tri-Valley win.

Lynn Classical 11, Medford 1 — Senior Tyler Wilson pitched six strong innings, fanning nine while allowing just one run on three hits for the Rams (10-2) in the Greater Boston League win. Sophomore Almani Medina went 4 for 4, scoring twice, swiping two bases, and driving in four runs.

Medfield 9, Dover-Sherborn 4 — Junior Jack Collins (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) struck out eight over six innings and also belted a home run for the No. 4 Warriors (9-1). Senior Jack Goodman (4 for 4) was perfect at the plate, adding another home run and two RBIs.

St. John Paul II 9, West Bridgewater 0 — Hunter Alten tossed six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven for the Lions (4-6) in the nonconference win. Shane Cummings went 3 for 4 with a pair of stolen bases, and Jacob Lenau was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Weymouth 7, Needham 0 — Freshman Jack Reyes fired a complete game shutout for the Wildcats (3-7) in the Bay State Conference triumph. Sophomore Gill Dolan and junior Sean Zaslaw each went 3 for 4.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Quincy 1 — Jackson House picked up the win in his first varsity start for the Panthers (4-3), and senior Aidan Barry belted a home run in the Patriot League win.

Xaverian 3, BC High 2 — Cam Grindle cracked a walkoff single to lift the host Hawks (5-6) to the Catholic Conference win over No. 2 Eagles (9-3).

Emma Healy, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.