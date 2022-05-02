David Ortiz visits Hall of Fame ahead of induction in July

The former Red Sox slugger and three-time World Series champion took a private tour of the Hall and its expansive archives and met with officials. In what is a recent tradition, he signed the spot where his plaque will be placed.

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y — David Ortiz visited the Baseball Hall of Fame Monday to prepare for his induction in July.

Interactive: David Ortiz is headed to the Hall of Fame. Explore all of the 558 career home runs that helped get him there.

Ortiz also will take questions from Cooperstown-area media outlets and pose for photos.

Ortiz was a first-ballot choice by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, receiving 77.9 percent of the votes. He is one of seven new Hall of Famers scheduled for induction July 24.

Former Minnesota Twins stars Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva were selected by the veterans committee along with the late Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, and Buck O’Neil.





