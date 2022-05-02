EMass boys’ volleyball: Lowell’s Izaviah Hong headlines Players of the Week

Joe Barenboym, Wayland — The senior tallied 35 kills and 13 digs in two contests, helping the Warriors go 1-1 with a victory against Lincoln-Sudbury and a loss to Newton South.

Theo Farag, Chelmsford — With 20 kills and 5 blocks, the senior helped propel the Lions to a 3-1 Merrimack Valley Conference road win against Andover on Wednesday.

Izaviah Hong, Lowell — The senior racked up 51 kills across three matches, powering the unbeaten Raiders to a 3-0 week against Chelmsford, North Andover, and Methuen.