EMass boys’ volleyball: Lowell’s Izaviah Hong headlines Players of the Week

Joe Barenboym, Wayland — The senior tallied 35 kills and 13 digs in two contests, helping the Warriors go 1-1 with a victory against Lincoln-Sudbury and a loss to Newton South.
Theo Farag, Chelmsford — With 20 kills and 5 blocks, the senior helped propel the Lions to a 3-1 Merrimack Valley Conference road win against Andover on Wednesday.
Izaviah Hong, Lowell — The senior racked up 51 kills across three matches, powering the unbeaten Raiders to a 3-0 week against Chelmsford, North Andover, and Methuen.
John Nangle, Lowell Catholic — The senior middle hitter took over Friday’s 3-2 win against Central Catholic with 27 kills, including 13 in a pivotal fourth set.
Ben Putnam, Needham — The senior backed up his verbal commitment to Ohio State by registering 18 kills for the No. 1 Rockets on Monday in a 3-0 road win against No. 2 Newton South.