fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ volleyball: Lowell’s Izaviah Hong headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated May 2, 2022, 38 minutes ago

Joe Barenboym, Wayland The senior tallied 35 kills and 13 digs in two contests, helping the Warriors go 1-1 with a victory against Lincoln-Sudbury and a loss to Newton South.

Theo Farag, Chelmsford With 20 kills and 5 blocks, the senior helped propel the Lions to a 3-1 Merrimack Valley Conference road win against Andover on Wednesday.

Izaviah Hong, Lowell The senior racked up 51 kills across three matches, powering the unbeaten Raiders to a 3-0 week against Chelmsford, North Andover, and Methuen.

John Nangle, Lowell Catholic The senior middle hitter took over Friday’s 3-2 win against Central Catholic with 27 kills, including 13 in a pivotal fourth set.

Advertisement

Ben Putnam, Needham The senior backed up his verbal commitment to Ohio State by registering 18 kills for the No. 1 Rockets on Monday in a 3-0 road win against No. 2 Newton South.

Related: Globe Top 20 boys' volleyball poll

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video