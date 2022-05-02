Game 1 can set the tone for a playoff series, but that’s not always the case

The Bruins are 57-50 all-time in the first games of best-of-seven playoff series. They’re 16-31 in Game 1s on the road.

“I don’t think the tone gets set necessarily right away, personally,” Cassidy said. “I think it takes a while. There’s going to be physicality, but usually, a little bit of hatred develops as it goes along.”

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sometimes series openers can be tone-setters. But in Bruce Cassidy’s experience, they’re normally the beginning of the feeling-out process.

But since Cassidy became coach in 2017-18, they are 8-2 in series openers.

“I can’t explain why we’ve been better in Game 1 than maybe the opponent,” Cassidy said. “I’d like to think we’re prepared, I’m sure [Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour] believes they’re prepared, and sometimes it’s just the way it works out.

“Maybe that’s where experience does come in. We’ve been through it a little bit and guys don’t get too overworked about the result of Game 1.”

The Bruins’ only road loss in a series opener under Cassidy was against Washington in overtime in 2021. Cassidy still remembers falling to Toronto, 4-1, in Game 1 of their 2019 first-round series. The Bruins won that series in seven games and went on to the Stanley Cup Final.

“Our first game against Toronto, if I recall, was probably our worst game we’ve ever played in the playoffs,” Cassidy said. “So sometimes you don’t know. We were horrible at home. We lost I think it was 4-1, at home, and it wasn’t even that close.”

Power restored

The Bruins got out of their power-play rut just in time for the playoffs, and Cassidy considered it a relief.

“It had gone on too long,” he said.

The Bruins were 0 for 39 over a stretch of 12-plus games before David Pastrnak ended the drought in the third period of their win last week against Buffalo. Taylor Hall added another power-play goal for good measure.

Some of the issues, Cassidy said, had to do with injuries and chemistry. But Cassidy said the power play needed to be better.

Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal in the regular-season finale in Toronto, and Cassidy considered it a plus that both units were able to break out of the slump.

“I think it certainly helped us, especially a run that we’ve never gone through here that long where we weren’t very good,” said the coach. “It wasn’t like it was bad luck the whole time. We really struggled to execute, but we picked it up.”

The Bruins have bounced the Hurricanes from the playoffs twice in the past three seasons, and the power play has been a huge factor. They’re 12 for 29 in nine games over the two series.

This season, the Hurricanes allowed just 33 power-play goals, killing 88 percent of the 276 power plays they allowed.

“We’ve had success against Carolina in the playoffs over the years,” Cassidy said. “Will that continue? Who knows? But we know they have a great kill and you have to work hard to get pucks back.”

Time to reset

The empty-net goal that Brad Marchand scored in the last week against Florida allowed him to put an 11-game drought behind him.

“It’s nice to get it,” Marchand said. “At the end of the day, it’s an empty-netter. It’s not like it was a big goal or anything. But that’s how the season goes sometimes where you could score 10 goals in 10 games or zero goals in 10 games. That’s why you play 82 games and not 10.”

The slump didn’t bother him as much as it might have if he were younger and less established.

“As long as the team’s winning, then you don’t feel that pressure,” he said. “It really doesn’t matter who’s scoring as long as you’re winning.”

Marchand finished the season with 32 goals (his fifth season with at least 30) despite the dry spell at the end of the season and also despite losing nine games between two suspensions.

Cassidy was confident that Marchand wouldn’t carry anything from the regular season into the playoffs.

“I think Brad will look at a season and there’ll be some highs and a few lows,” Cassidy said. “Offensively, didn’t end as well as he’d like to, but I don’t think that’ll bother him.

“He knows that playoffs, everything sort of resets. It’s a different time of year. It’s a different animal. He’s been able to step up through his whole career, so I don’t imagine this will be any different.

“I don’t think he’ll look back on this year and it’ll affect him one iota of going into the playoffs. He has to be one of our best players if we expect to win.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.