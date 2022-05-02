Henry Grosso, Luke Tranter spark No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury boys’ lacrosse past Reading

Behind seven goals from Henry Grosso and a huge 18-win performance at the faceoff X from Luke Tranter, Lincoln-Sudbury came away with a nonleague win, 15-11, in Reading.

The boys’ lacrosse matchup between fifth-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury and No. 13 Reading Monday evening was a litmus test for both squads.

With the calendar flipping to May, regular-season games take on more importance.

Reading (7-3) received a stellar 10-save performance from backup goalie Sam Giuliotti in the absence of Finn Granara (illness).

”Reading’s goalie played a fantastic game, but Luke Tranter was the guy today,” Lincoln-Sudbury coach Brian Vona said his squad improved to 8-2.

“He was unbelievable today. I thought the defense played well today when it wasn’t [Nolan O’Brien’s] best game today, but he’s carried us all year. Guys like Henry and Luke had to step up and carry him today and they did.”

It was a back-and-forth affair through the first three quarters. The teams were tied 3-3 after one and the Warriors had a slim 7-6 lead at halftime.

With the game tied 8-8 after a goal from Reading’s Tom O’Brien, three straight goals to end the third from Ryan Berkel, Stephen Krumsiek and Grosso put the Warriors up 11-8 heading to the fourth.

Reading’s Colby Goodchild scored to open the third, but another three-goal run for the Warriors (Van Tanguay, Ryan Winters and Berkel) pushed the lead back to 14-9 with 8:43 left.

Robbie Granara answered with three minutes left to make it 14-10, but Berkel added another in the final two minutes.

Archbishop Williams 9, Bishop Fenwick 8 — Freshman goaltender Brady Sullivan made 15 saves, and senior Aiden Walsh (2 goals), junior Zac McClay (4 goals, 1 assist), and junior Jake Cara-Donna (1 goal, 1 assist) led the offense for the Bishops (4-7) in the Catholic Central League win.

Arlington Catholic 14, Cardinal Spellman 9 — Junior captain Thomas Driscoll tallied 11 points for the Cougars (6-4) in the Catholic Central win.

Duxbury 18, Plymouth North 3 — Delby Lemieux found the back of the net nine times to power the No. 14 Dragons (8-3) past their Patriot League foe.

St. Mary’s 13, Bishop Stang 2 — Brady Ayles (5 goal) and Seamus Foley (2 goals) fueled an attack that produced 42 shots for the visiting Spartans (3-9) in the Catholic Central win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Canton 10, Mansfield 9 — Ella Yeaton’s four goal propelled the Bulldogs (6-0) to a Hockomock League win. Fay Gallery (2 goals, 2 assists) and Devan Spinale (3 assists) also contributed to the victory.

Shawsheen 12, Mystic Valley 6 — Kerry Brown led the Rams (6-0) with four goals and Devon Sweeney added three, while Pieris Fowler registered eight saves in net for Shawsheen Tech in a Commonwealth Conference win.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 5, North Andover 0 — Junior Andrei Giurgiu took first singles 6-3, 6-1, and sophomore Akarsh Janarthanan won second singles 6-0, 7-5, to lead the Golden Warriors (6-1) in the Merrimack Valley victory.

Wilmington 3, Burlington 1 — Senior captain Anay Gandhi won at first singles 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, and junior Sidd Karani clinched the match with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win at third singles for the Wildcats (5-4) in the Middlesex Freedom Division win.

Girls’ tennis

St. John Paul II 5, Sandwich 0 — Kara Oldham won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles to lead the Lions (5-0) to a Cape & Islands win against the Blue Knights.

Wellesley 4, Natick 1 — At third singles, freshman Sarah Mackey won her first varsity match, 8-1, for the Raiders (4-2) in the Bay State Conference win.

Boys’ volleyball

O’Bryant 3, Catholic Memorial 0 — Jonathan Narsjo netted 12 kills, Declan Kelly had 8 more, and Son Nguyen delivered 28 assists to pace the No. 18 Tigers (9-2) to a win against the Knights.

Emma Healy, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, Vitoria Poejo, and AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.