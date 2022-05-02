Juniors Lillian Proulx and Mia Clark lead top-ranked Westford Academy past No. 14 Bedford

On Saturday, the Westford softball team dropped a 1-0, 11-inning decision to Burlington. On Monday, the Grey Ghosts focused on getting the bat on the ball and putting it in play.

Top-ranked Westford accumulated seven hits and scored four unearned runs in a 4-1 Dual County League win at No. 14 Bedford.

Junior Lillian Proulx finished 1 for 2, reaching twice on errors and scored both times. Junior Mia Clark notched two hits and reached base four times, beating a throw to the plate in the seventh to extend the lead for the Grey Ghosts (8-1).

“When an opportunity presents itself to capitalize on an error, you do it,” Westford coach Gina Mustoe said. “You don’t even blink, you just do it and they did that well today.”

Junior Meg Strzegowski and senior Ragini Kannan split duties in the circle, keeping an offense that was averaging 12.2 runs per game entering Monday at bay. Strzegowki surrendered one earned run on three hits in four innings of work. Kannan slammed the door shut in three innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out seven.

“I think they are both very effective pitchers in different ways,” said Mustoe. “If our defense does their job and our pitchers hit their spots, we’re a force to be reckoned with no matter who is on the mound.”

For the Buccaneers (5-1), senior Ellie Mitchell clubbed a solo home run over the left field wall to open the bottom of the fourth inning.

Archbishop Williams 8, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Jill Ondrick tossed a complete game shutout, striking out 11, and finished 2 for 3 with a home run at the dish, leading the Bishops (9-3) to a Catholic Central League win.

Braintree 4, Framingham 0 — Junior Ally McNamee hurled a complete game, scattering one hit and four walks to go along with nine strikeouts, pacing the Wamps (5-5) to a Bay State Conference win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 8, New Bedford 0 — Junior Lily Welch threw a shutout, striking out 11 and allowing just three hits for the Trojans (5-5) in the Southeast Conference win. Senior Riain Keefe had three hits, drove in one run and scored three times. Sophomore Taylor Reid had two RBIs on three hits. Senior Lindsey Shearstone laced a three-run triple.

Billerica 3, Methuen 1 — Naomi Boldebuck struck out seven, yielding one earned run, and knocked in the winning run with a sacrifice fly to lift the No. 2 Indians (9-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Jess Maillet homered and Olivia Lofton drove in Emily Burdick with the first run.

Central Catholic 10, Chelmsford 4 — Julia Malowitz earned a complete game win and went 5 for 5 at the plate, leading the Raiders (4-4) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win. Hayley Rapaglia notched three hits and three RBIs and Amelia Ovalles clubbed a two-run homer.

Foxborough 9, Milford 2 — Freshman Emma Callahan pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs and striking out one batter for the Warriors (4-5) in a Hockomock win.

Haverhill 9, Andover 8 — Kya Burdier roped a ball off the wall, hitting home the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading the Hillies (6-4) to a Merrimack Valley Conference Division I win. Sam Dion clubbed a three-run homer.

Hudson 16, Lincoln-Sudbury 6 — Freshman Lauren O’Malley (3 for 5) hit her first career homer for the visiting Hawks in the nonleague win.

North Andover 13, Lawrence 2 — Ella Mancuso racked up four RBIs, pacing the Knights (9-4) to a Merrimack Valley Conference victory. Brigid Gaffny struck out 10 in five innings of work.

Norwood 18, Medway 6 — Molly Federico (3 for 4, 6 RBIs) and Samantha Rose (4 for 4, 2 doubles) powered the Mustangs (4-4) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Plymouth North 10, Hanover 6 — Marissa Durette went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs, Emily Jenkins and Bella Piekarski each went 3 for 5 with an RBI, and Caroline Collins got the win with six strikeouts for the No. 16 Eagles (9-0) in the Patriot League matchup.

Silver Lake 3, Pembroke 2 — Delaney Moquin singled up the middle, scoring Sam Waters to lift the Lakers (9-1) to a Patriot League win. Waters went 3 for 4 with a home run and three runs scored. Caroline Peterson picked up her seventh win of the season, fanning 14.

Reading 11, North Reading 3 — Junior Katie Hurley (2 for 3) drove in three runs as the No. 13 Rockets (10-1) won the nonleague matchup.

Walpole 12, Milton 4 — Senior Catie Powderly stuffed the stat sheet, finishing 4 for 4 with two singles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs. Freshman Sharlotte Stazinski struck out seven in the circle.

