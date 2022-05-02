Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 2 of Celtics-Bucks with quad injury

“It’s bruised,” Udoka said. “I’d say it’s more than just pain tolerance, though. Something that’s going to be stiff. He got hit twice there and has had this in the past where he had to miss some games this year.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 2 of the conference semifinals against the Bucks Tuesday because of a quadriceps contusion he suffered in Game 1.

“And so it’s more so than just pain tolerance. There’s some tightness and some restriction with movement as well. And so that’s what we’ll spend [Monday] getting the treatment, see how he feels in the morning, get some more treatment and see how he feels game time.”

Smart missed six games in January with a right quadriceps contusion. On Sunday, he also suffered what initially appeared to be a potentially serious shoulder injury during the second quarter when he rushed off the court and into the locker room with his right arm slumped at his side. But he was diagnosed with a stinger and returned to play in the second half.

Smart finished with 10 points and 6 assists but connected on just 1 of 6 3-point attempts.

This season he averaged 12.1 points, a career-high 5.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game and became the first guard to be named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1996.

If Smart is unable to play Tuesday, he will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by Derrick White. Grant Williams also could be an option, but the Celtics would likely need another ball-handler on the floor considering how the Bucks applied consistent full-court pressure during Game 1.

“I think I can do a better job of just being more steady,” said White, who played 16:27 in Game 1 and tallied 10 points and 4 rebounds. “I mean, they picked the pressure up, picked us up full-court, so just being able to steady it and get us into our offense, get us into something each and every time down and not let that affect us.

“That’s the first time people have guarded us like that since I’ve been here, so just an adjustment that we’re going to have to make.”

Udoka agreed that the Bucks’ full-court pressure was “a little bit different,” and the Celtics did not react to it very well. Sometimes, 8-10 seconds ticked off the shot clock before they were able to start setting up, leaving little wiggle room for alterations or improvisation.

Udoka said the Celtics will add a few wrinkles that allow them to have a more aggressive approach if Milwaukee maintains the same game plan.

“When they’re pressuring, you can just blow by and get the numbers behind it, or set a screen in the backcourt and get an advantage there,” Udoka said. “At the times when those guys get through, we’re still playing two-on-one sometimes. Or, we could kick it ahead and attack without any numbers on our side.

“So just understanding that we still have to be able to play with pressure and get us into our sets that we want.”

Udoka was more pleased with his team’s defense. The Celtics held the Bucks to 101 points despite surrendering 27 points off turnovers. When they kept Milwaukee in half-court sets, they generally held their ground.

The Celtics limited Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to 9-of-25 shooting, but he dished out 12 assists, in part because help defenders swarmed him too eagerly.

“On some of our reads on Antetokounmpo, [we were] going after him when we didn’t need to,” Udoka said. “We have solid defenders on him.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.