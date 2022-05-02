Mets cut Robinson Canó, willing to eat remaining $45 million on contract

The 39-year-old Canó, who sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, is batting .195 (8 for 41) with one home run and a paltry .501 OPS in 43 plate appearances. He homered to the opposite field with a vintage swing in the home opener April 15 against Arizona, but has appeared in just 12 of 23 games, starting six at second base and five at designated hitter.

The slumping Canó was designated for assignment in a move announced about an hour before teams were required to trim their active rosters from 28 players to 26. Relegated to a part-time role this season, Canó was a casualty of the crunch as the first-place Mets chose to keep younger, more versatile bench players instead.

Robinson Canó was cut Monday by the New York Mets with nearly $45 million remaining on his contract, ending an ill-fated marriage and perhaps signaling the end of his decorated major league career.

Despite his early struggles in a reduced role, the decision to jettison Canó was still a complicated one for the Mets — and not only because of all the money he’s owed.

He remained a popular veteran in the clubhouse happy to share his baseball wisdom. Canó and several teammates have said they were confident he would eventually produce at the plate if given the opportunity. And with the writing perhaps on the wall, star shortstop Francisco Lindor said Sunday he wouldn’t be happy if Canó was cut.

Mets manager Buck Showalter acknowledged it’s challenging for a veteran player accustomed to being in the lineup every day to adjust and flourish as a part-time player.

“I don’t care how experienced you are, it’s tough. And I’m very empathetic to that,” Showalter said Sunday. “It’s difficult for him. I’m aware of that. It’s difficult for a lot of guys. It’s difficult for J.D. Davis, Dom Smith, [Luis] Guillorme.”

An eight-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, Canó spent his first nine big league seasons across town and helped the New York Yankees win the 2009 World Series. He has won five Silver Slugger awards and was MVP of the 2017 All-Star Game.

Canó has a .302 career batting average with 335 home runs, 1,305 RBIs, and an .842 OPS in 17 regular seasons. He has 2,632 hits, including 571 doubles. He is owed $44,703,297 by the Mets from the remainder of the $240 million, 10-year contract he signed with Seattle. He has lost $36,258,065 because of the two drug suspensions.

New York has seven days to trade or release Canó, or send him outright to the minors — an assignment he would have the right to refuse because he has at least three years of major league service.

It’s highly unlikely another club would claim Canó on waivers because it would be responsible for his full salary. But if he’s released by the Mets, a team could sign him for a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum this season and also pay the $710,000 minimum in 2023.

Also, the Mets optioned righthanded reliever Yoan López to Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Monday night’s series opener against World Series champion Atlanta at Citi Field. Major League Baseball subsequently suspended López for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for throwing at Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber during the ninth inning Sunday. Schwarber had homered twice earlier in the Mets’ win.

By rule, Showalter was suspended one game, which he served Monday, and fined. Unless appealed, López’s suspension will begin when he returns to a major-league active roster.

Dylan Cease stellar in two-hitter West-leading Angels

Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four at-bats, three against Cease. The Angels star, who homered and doubled in a win Sunday to raise his OPS to a whopping 1.247, fanned against Liam Hendriks to end the game.

Angels two-way starter Shohei Ohtani didn’t start a day after making an early exit because of groin tightness. The reigning AL MVP grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Cease (3-1) threw 64 of 93 pitches for strikes and walked none. Taylor Ward got the only hit against him, a leadoff double in the fourth.

Twins shelve Miguel Sanó, prepare to debut top prospect

Minnesota put Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain and called up infield prospect Jose Miranda to make his big league debut at third base against Baltimore. The 23-year-old was the Twins’ minor league player of the year in 2021 and is ranked as baseball’s No. 93 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Minnesota also put outfielder Kyle Garlick on the 10-day IL with a right calf strain . . . Paul Goldschmidt connected for a home run with one out in the first inning against Zack Greinke, and Steven Matz and the Cardinals bullpen made it stand up in a 1-0 win over the Royals in St. Louis. Goldschmidt got his first day off of the season Sunday . . . Adam Frazier and Seattle argued the first of this year’s delayed salary arbitration cases, with the second baseman/outfielder asking for a raise from $4.3 million to $8 million and the team arguing for $6.7 million. Frazier, a first-time All-Star last year, is batting .250 with no homers and 11 RBIs this season, though no statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons. Nineteen additional players remain eligible for arbitration, including Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Kansas City outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Hearings are scheduled through June 24.