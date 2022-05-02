At O’Bryant, going the extra mile is a key part of the program’s profile of success

Though it was the first such journey of the season, the Tigers have had multiple close calls as bus shortages continue to affect city teams across multiple sports and seasons. Despite the trek, they showed up and earned a 3-1 win against the Patriots. The rising City League squad improved to 9-2 after a 3-0 victory over Catholic Memorial on Monday, but the Revere win was a testament to the players’ perseverance.

The Tigers were unable to secure a bus ride to Revere. So they walked from school to Roxbury Crossing, took the Orange Line to State Street, hopped on a shuttle bus to Logan Airport, switched to the Blue Line en route to Wonderland, and then walked 15 minutes across highway intersections before arriving at Revere High.

On Thursday, the O’Bryant boys’ volleyball team made a pregame stop at Wendy’s before their match against Revere. The meal wasn’t just to fuel up — rather, it was a pause in an after-school pilgrimage on the MBTA that lasted more than two hours.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I asked the captains what they wanted to do and they were like, ‘We need to play this game,’” said coach Paul Pitts-Dilley. “Had the game been postponed, I don’t know if it would have been able to be made up because we go through three games a week.”

Advertisement

After the victory, the players/coaches arranged with friends and family members to return home via car pool.

O’Bryant is one of just three city schools with a varsity boys’ volleyball team, along with Madison Park and Latin Academy. But the Tigers have fostered a strong community; more than 40 players tried out for the teams this past season, and the school’s 7th-through-12th grade student body means middle-schoolers have easier access to the program.

Junior captain Jonathan Narsjo is always willing to dive on the floor to make a dig for his O'Bryant boys' volleyball teammates. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Jonathan Narsjo was one of those kids. He joined the team with a group of friends in eighth grade and quickly fell in love with volleyball. Now a junior captain, Narsjo has turned into a star for the Tigers; he set a school record with 33 kills against New Bedford on April 21 and leads a varsity roster made up almost entirely of juniors.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot of times I talked to my coach about — and even I get emotional, just thinking about how much things have changed for the better,” Narsjo said.

Despite consistent participation numbers, O’Bryant has also been impacted by a lack of available coaches. Pitts-Dilley had been the lone coach across all three levels of volleyball in recent years until this season, when O’Bryant received a stipend for a JV coach and added a volunteer assistant. This meant that if he needed to miss time for any reason, the players would have to run practice themselves.

“There are a lot of times that we have to be self-sufficient,” Narsjo said.

Due to their small league, and the added travel challenges, the Tigers have leaned on word of mouth and offseason outreach to help advertise their success. They competed in a tournament in October against some of the state’s stalwart programs, including Needham and Natick, and held their own.

O'Bryant blockers Ivan Lin (left) and Declan Kelly, (right) rise up to contest a spike by a Catholic Memorial player. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“Getting to play those teams was really important to developing our reputation as a volleyball team in the community,” setter Son Nguyen said. “Before, they didn’t know who we were, and we had really put ourselves out there during the tournament. We made some friends . . . and making those friends from other schools really helped us put our name out there.”

Advertisement

The school’s on-court success has grown with their reputation. Last spring, O’Bryant won its first state tournament game in 19 years, and was slotted fifth in the MIAA’s Division 2 Power Ratings update Friday.

After his team's 9-2 start, O'Bryant coach Paul Pitts-Dilley believes success is in store for his team. "If we keep working hard, we can compare to Division 2 teams; we can make a run in the state tournament,” he said. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“We are doing things that we haven’t done before,” Pitts-Dilley said. “I think the boys are buying in. If we keep working hard, we can compare to Division 2 teams; we can make a run in the state tournament.”

The Tigers know they’re competitive. Now they want the rest of the Boston area to see. Nguyen says the players reach out to every student, parent and connection they have to fundraise for the team and raise awareness. Narsjo hangs up flyers around the school before matches.

Their efforts are paying off. Narsjo recalls the disappointment of showing up to his first varsity match in eighth grade and seeing four parent spectators in the audience. How times have changed — on April 14, over 100 fans packed the gym to watch the Tigers win a five-set thriller and hand Malden its only loss of the season.

“Walking down the halls, people recognize me, and even my other teammates, too,” Narsjo said. “That’s an awesome feeling . . . I think I’m always going to be grateful that we actually kind of have a fan base now.”

Advertisement

Service points

▪ Malden (9-1) has taken center stage in the fast-growing Greater Boston League. The Golden Tornadoes have lost just one set in conference action so far. With nine seniors on the varsity, coach Dan Jurkowski says high-energy practices have helped raise the competitive nature of his team.

“We think our second unit would be able to compete against a lot of the teams that we play,” he said. “So practices have been super-competitive, and that’s kind of been our focus this year.”

Jurkowski noted that since most team members play multiple sports, almost no one in the program plays club volleyball in the offseason. Instead, the boys’ and girls’ teams have gathered at Miller Park on any warm day to stay involved in the sport.

“Literally, they’ll play from sunrise to sunset, which has been awesome,” he said.

▪ The MIAA released its first power ratings for Division 1 and 2 on Friday. Defending state champion Needham leads D1 by a wide margin, with Natick second and Westford in third. Greater New Bedford, Milford, and Westfield pace the field in the new Division 2.

Games to Watch

Monday, Milford at Natick, 4 p.m. — This nonleague clash features two Globe Top 20 teams who have each lost one contest all season.

Monday, Westford at Lowell, 5:15 — The Raiders beat the Grey Ghosts to open the season and neither team has lost a match since.

Wednesday, Acton-Boxborough at Wayland, 4:30 ― The sixth-ranked Warriors play three games in three days, and will finish off their week hosting this meeting of Dual County League rivals.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Westford at Newton South, 6:30 — The Grey Ghosts get another tough matchup when they face the fifth-ranked Lions and UCLA-bound Jaidin Russell.cq

Saturday, Needham at Westfield, 12:00 — Should the top-ranked Rockets stay perfect, they’ll try for 100 consecutive set victories and their 34th-straight win when they meet an undefeated Western Mass. power.