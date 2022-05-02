Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch Tuesday at Fenway Park, but could still play

The team reportedly doesn’t view it as a long-term issue. Ohtani grounded out as a pinch hitter late in LA’s 3-0 loss to Chicago on Monday.

The two-way sensation and reigning American League MVP departed LA’s game Sunday in the ninth inning with left groin tightness; he had been the designated hitter.

“[The concern] is not heavy right now,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said before the game. “I talked to him [Sunday night] and it sounds OK. Let’s just wait and see. I’m always an optimistic person.”

The Angels hope Ohtani can pitch either Wednesday or Thursday in Boston. Noah Syndergaard, who was scratched from his start Friday due to illness, will fill Ohtani’s spot in the rotation Tuesday.

Ohtani turned himself into one of the faces of baseball last season, reaching box office status and drawing praise with his ability to excel at the plate and on the mound.

“I pitched up until I got drafted. He’s able to manage two different skills, and he does them both at a very high level,” Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec said over the weekend, referencing his own experience at Arizona and in the Cape Cod League. “Obviously the talent is there. The work ethic to do both over a full season is pretty awesome.”

Trevor Story said what it takes for Ohtani to prepare for both pitching and offense shouldn’t go unnoticed.

“I think, to me, the mentality and the mental capacity it takes to do both and prepare for both and have your body ready for both is most impressive,” Story said. “The way he’s done it, obviously, not many people have ever done that. It’s impressive.”

Ohtani finished last year batting .257/.372/.592 with 46 homers, 100 RBIs, and a .965 OPS. On the mound, Ohtani made 23 starts, tallying a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130⅓ innings. This year, he has appeared in 23 of LA’s 24 games, hitting just .226 with four homers in 100 plate appearances and with a 4.19 ERA in four starts.

He has not pitched at Fenway Park, but the Red Sox have faced him twice, with Ohtani allowing two runs in seven innings of a 5-3 win last July 6 in Anaheim.

Garrett Whitlock is starting call over Tanner Houck

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said there isn’t much to read into when it comes to Garrett Whitlock getting the start Wednesday, replacing Tanner Houck in the rotation.

“It’s just the best way for things to play out given some of the shuffling that went on over the past week for us,” he said. “Just due to all different circumstances — obviously, some of the adjustments that we needed to make around the Toronto trip, Rich [Hill’s] situation with his dad. It’s just how we have it lined up right now.”

Hill had his start last Saturday against the Rays pushed back a day, with Whitlock getting the call. Houck pitched Sunday, held back as a possible closer but eventually just the last arm in a 5-2 loss.

Houck remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he can’t pitch in Toronto. When the team visited the Blue Jays last week, Whitlock took Houck’s turn in the rotation. Despite his importance to the bullpen, whose 3.67 ERA ranked 16th in the majors entering Monday, Whitlock helps stabilize the starting staff a bit more.

“What I don’t want to lose focus on is I think at the end of the day, what this comes down to is we have a guy in Garrett who, every single pitch he’s thrown this year has been important,” Bloom said. “That doesn’t mean we’ve won every single game that he’s pitched in, but every single pitch that he’s thrown has been meaningful and has been in games that mattered and situations that mattered. And he’s been able to contribute quite a lot.”

Michael Wacha and his stellar 1.77 ERA in four starts this year will oppose Syndergaard at Fenway on Tuesday. Opponents for Whitlock on Wednesday and Hill on Thursday are yet to be announced.

