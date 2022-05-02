With ticket demand high for US Open, USGA enters secondary market

“It’s a place where we can control the ebb and flow of tickets, and hopefully avoid some price gouging,” said Beth Major , managing director of communications for the USGA.

The USGA announced Monday that, for the first time, it is creating an official secondary ticket market later this week on usopen.com .

BROOKLINE — Ticket demand for next month’s US Open at The Country Club has become so intense that the US Golf Association is entering the secondary market and hoping to prevent prices from getting out of control.

The 122nd US Open will be held June 13-19 at TCC and has completely sold out. It’s the first golf major in the Boston area since 1988, when the US Open was last held at The Country Club.

Advertisement

Last month, a final batch of single-day grandstand tickets sold out in minutes. On the website StubHub, the cheapest single-day tickets for the four rounds were priced between $500-$600 as of Monday.

The USGA wouldn’t comment on how many fans it expects per day, but one official estimated about 20,000.

“Obviously the secondary ticket market is a huge place, and we just wanted to be able to provide an official space so people know they’re getting official tickets and they’re getting them at what we hope is not a price-gouge level,” said Major.

“Certainly the demand that we’ve seen in this community has been unbelievable, and knowing we’re sold out, we wanted to be able to provide an avenue for people to continue to pursue tickets, and feel safe about doing so.”

A rerouted course

The USGA unveiled the Open course Monday at media day. Large grandstands and hospitality tents were erected over the past month and line the fairways.

The USGA’s famed rough, though, still has six weeks to grow.

Advertisement

“We’re all rooting for a little bit more warm weather,” said Jeff Hall, USGA manager, rules of golf. “It would help the rough pop a little bit. When players start mumbling about the rough, I remind them that we cut the fairways every single day.”

The Country Club, which has 27 holes, will utilize a different routing from the 1988 championship, and will play to a par of 70.

The USGA removed hole No. 4 from the tournament and will instead use it for the TV broadcast compound. In its place is a new No. 11 hole, a 131-yard, downhill par-3.

“It’s one of my favorite here,” Hall said. “Everybody that plays the game can think about, ‘How do I take out a 131-yard hole?’ ”

Hole No. 10 was reduced from a 515-yard par-5 to a 499-yard par-4. And No. 14 was lengthened from a 450-yard par-4 to a 619-yard par-5.

“It’s an adult golf hole,” Hall said.

The USGA is thrilled to bring the US Open back to TCC, one of its five founding members. This marks the fourth US Open at The Country Club (1913, 1963, and 1988), and 17th USGA championship overall. The 1913 championship featured the stunning victory by local amateur Francis Ouimet and is considered one of the most important moments in early golf history.

“There are important ghosts of the past here that really bring this place to life like few other places in the game,” said John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer.

Advertisement

Elder’s vision

The USGA and TCC have selected 25 college and graduate students for the Lee Elder Internship, a hands-on career training program with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion that runs during the week of the US Open.

The interns come from countries including Argentina, Nigeria, and the Republic of Korea, and from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The internship is named after Elder, the first Black man to play in the Masters and the first to play for the US Ryder Cup team.

“This program embodies Lee Elder’s vision and hope for the future of golf, and we recognize that diversification is one of the biggest opportunities for the game,” said TCC member Will Fulton, the general chair for the 2022 US Open. “Through this program, we hope to connect with those who can help shape the future of golf as potential leaders who may not have been reached without programs like the Lee Elder Internship.”

Patriotic foursome

Monday’s events at TCC included a round of golf, and it wasn’t just for the members. Four Patriots made it up to Brookline for the 12:45 p.m. tee time: quarterback Brian Hoyer, running back Damien Harris, receiver Kendrick Bourne, and long snapper Joe Cardona.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.