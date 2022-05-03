Three Massachusetts scholars named 2022 Carnegie fellows

“It’s exciting and such a true honor both to be among this distinguished group of Carnegie Fellows, past and present, and to have received the nomination from my colleagues at Harvard,” said Lewis, whose research focuses on the intersection of visual representation, racial justice, and democracy in the US from the 19th century to present. She is the founder of the Vision & Justice Project , which examines the foundational right of representation in a democracy. Fellowship funding will support Lewis’s work on a manuscript for the project “Vision & Justice,” which is under contract with One World / Random House. Funding will also help Lewis create a publishing imprint book series for the project, which aims to address past omissions and contribute to the “ongoing work of telling a richer, more racially inclusive story of photography,” according to the Vision & Justice Project website .

Sarah Elizabeth Lewis, associate professor of history of art and architecture and African American studies at Harvard University was among this year’s 28 recipients, as were Jonathan Corpus Ong, associate professor of global digital media at UMass Amherst, and a research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, and Wangui Muigai, assistant professor of African and African American studies and history at Brandeis University.

Three Massachusetts scholars were named 2022 Andrew Carnegie fellows, a prestigious honor that awards academics, journalists, and authors $200,000 grants for continued research in projects related to the social sciences and humanities.

“Together, the publication ‘Vision & Justice,’ and the creation of a new publishing imprint focused on overlooked contributions by lens-based Black artists for the work of justice will salute the underexamined tactics, strategies, and material conditions that have led to the historic and contemporary role of the arts and culture in America’s racialized democracy,” Lewis said.

The Carnegie recognition is “ a signal of staunch support to keep moving the work of the Vision & Justice Project ahead,” added Lewis, who lives in Cambridge and New York City.

Ong said he was “honored and humbled” to be recognized as a Carnegie fellow. The Carnegie grant will help fund Ong’s new project, Human Costs of Disinformation, a continuation of his research on and policy advocacy for pro-democracy frontliners.

“I also see this as an honor to represent UMass and Harvard and the excellent work we do, especially in the field of disinformation studies,” Ong said.

Ong’s research focuses on the role of social media workers in civil society and human rights organizations. He has interviewed “powerful and arrogant people organizing troll armies,” and looked at “pro-democracy frontline workers’ attempts to respond to the attacks ... while often [lacking] material, social, and mental health support within their organization,” Ong said. “By centering their voices, particularly of workers in the global South, I hope to support them in their communication strategy as well as access to healthier work conditions.”

“The Andrew Carnegie Fellowship is an affirmation to keep doing this kind of work in a more supported basis. I’m hopeful it helps draw more global attention and support to social issues in the global South.”

Ong, who lives in Northampton and is from the Philippines, also hopes his work inspires other Philippines scholars.

“The topic of social media and elections is something very urgent and on everyone’s mind today,” Ong added, pointing to the upcoming election in the Phillipines when “it’s likely that the citizenry is electing the son of a late dictator into the presidency.”

As a Harvard Kennedy School research fellow, Ong co-authored “Human Rights In Survival Mode: Rebuilding Trust And Supporting Digital Workers In The Philippines,” a Shorenstein Center report on the conditions of communications work in the human rights sector in the Philippines under the government of Rodrigo Duterte.

Brandeis University’s Muigai, who lives in Somerville, is a historian of medicine and science, and her research examines how race, gender, and age have shaped experiences of birth, death, sickness, and health.

“I am thrilled and deeply honored to have received an Andrew Carnegie Award which will support my project exploring the history of Black infant mortality in the United States,” Muigai said via email. “Through the fellowship I look forward to engaging with broader audiences to raise awareness of the historical experiences, underlying challenges, and opportunities for eliminating racial inequities in health.”

Muigai’s project, “Infant Mortality, Race, and the American Roots of a Health Inequality,” explores the tragic experiences and troubling explanations of Black infant death in the US from the 19th century to present day.

The Andrew Carnegie Fellows Program began in 2015 and has since named 244 fellows, representing a philanthropic investment of $48.8 million, according to the organization. This year’s winners were chosen by a jury of 13 scholars, which included Joseph E. Aoun, president of Northeastern University, and Martha Minow, the 300th Anniversary University Professor at Harvard Law School. This year brought in $5.6 million in philanthropic support for fellowship recipients.

