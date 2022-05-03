FirstLight Power expanding

FirstLight Power is making its first move outside of New England, with the acquisition of two hydroelectric facilities in Western Pennsylvania from Canadian operator H2O Power. The Allegheny 8 and Allegheny 9 dams are about nine miles apart on the Allegheny River and can generate up to 31.5 megawatts of power. They provide electricity to the New York market under a long-term contract with the New York State Electric and Gas Co. Until now, Burlington-based FirstLight operated solely in New England, primarily with hydroelectric facilities in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Five Allegheny Hydro employees are joining FirstLight’s workforce as a result of the purchase. FirstLight, which is owned by Canadian pension plan manager PSP Investments, declined to disclose the terms of the deal. — JON CHESTO

LEGAL

California man accused of embezzling from Mass. employer

A California man charged with embezzling more than $1.2 million from his Massachusetts-based employer over a 16-year period has agreed to plead guilty, federal prosecutors said. Darrell Pike, 56, of Hesperia, Calif., embezzled the money from 2005 until 2021 while working as general manager of the California subsidiary of a Wilmington-based supply and service company, federal prosecutors in Boston said Monday. He did so by submitting fraudulent invoices to his employer on behalf of a fake temporary staffing company for staffing services purportedly provided at the California location, adding the approving initials of company personnel to the invoices without their knowledge or consent, prosecutors alleged. The money was deposited into a bank account he controlled. Pike agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud. A date for the plea hearing has not been scheduled. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer profit soars on COVID vaccines and treatments

COVID-19 vaccine and treatment sales helped Pfizer breeze past Wall Street’s first-quarter expectations, as the drug maker’s profit grew 61 percent. The coronavirus vaccine Comirnaty brought in more than $13 billion in sales in the quarter, and the company is still trying to expand the market for the preventive shots. Pfizer leaders said Tuesday they expect to submit to regulators by early June data on the effectiveness of a smaller, three-shot combination of their vaccine in children under age 5. Currently, only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated in the United States with Pfizer’s vaccine. The pill treatment Paxlovid, which launched late last year, added another $1.5 billion in the first quarter. All that helped company revenue swell 77 percent, compared to last year’s quarter, when vaccine sales were still ramping up. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLIMATE

Chevron teams up with oil producer on plan to store carbon dioxide off Texas coast

Chevron is partnering with offshore oil producer Talos Energy Inc. to develop a project that would store carbon dioxide beneath the Gulf of Mexico just off the Texas coast. Chevron signed a memorandum of understanding with Talos and Carbonvert Inc. to take a 50 percent stake in the Bayou Bend carbon capture hub, it said Tuesday in a statement. The project would take carbon produced from industrial facilities near Beaumont and Port Arthur and sequester them in rock formations beneath the ocean. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SEAFOOD

Distributor charged with smuggling eels

The federal government has indicted a seafood distributor and eight of its employees and associates on charges of smuggling valuable eels. The company, American Eel Depot of Totowa, N.J., is the biggest importer and wholesale distributor of eel meat in the country. The Justice Department said on April 29 that the defendants in the case conspired to unlawfully smuggle large numbers of baby European eels out of Europe to a factory in China. The department said the eels were reared to maturity, slaughtered, and processed for shipping to the United States for sale as sushi. The defendants in the case are charged with violating the Lacey Act, which bans illegal trafficking in wildlife, and conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act, the department said. Baby eels are among the most lucrative fish species in the seafood world. The US fishery for American eels is based almost entirely in Maine. The baby eels are often worth more than $2,000 per pound at the docks. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WIRELESS

AT&T raises fees on some plans

AT&T is raising prices on older mobile-service plans in an effort to squeeze more revenue from customers and blunt the effects of quickening inflation. The price increases mark a high-profile reversal for an industry that has mostly competed for new customers with discounts, free phones, and low-priced family plans — even after shrinking to a three-player market with the purchase of Sprint by T-Mobile in 2020. The price increases are the first for such plans in three years. Dallas-based AT&T is raising the monthly fees on previous plans by up to $6 a month for single-line customers and up to $12 a month for families, an AT&T spokesman confirmed Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DATING APPS

Grindr to ease pathway for gender-affirmation surgery for employees

Grindr, the dating app that specializes in connections for the LGBTQ+ community, is rolling out new benefits to support employees seeking gender affirmation surgery, joining other companies that are endeavoring to help employees receive care that is sometimes difficult to access. Under the new benefits, which have been in the works for about nine months and became available to employees in mid-April, Grindr will work with health care providers to offer the surgery without needing several letters from a psychiatrist that includes their mental health history and a recommendation for the surgery, which advocates say places a burden on patients. Instead, employees will sign attestations that the surgery is required for them to live according to their gender identity, said Heidi Schriefer, Grindr’s vice president of people and places. Grindr will also cover the cost of flights and hotel stays if employees need to travel for care. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse moving to Roku Channel

Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse, two icons of cable TV, are taking the leap to the Internet with the Roku Channel. Roku, which owns the network, has licensed the rights to reruns of shows hosted by Lagasse, Stewart, and chef Christopher Kimball — more than 3,000 episodes in all — and is commissioning new projects as well. Stewart will host three programs, company executives said in interviews, including one in which she gardens at her 153-acre farm, while Lagasse will host a couple, including one dedicated to food at tailgate parties. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

BP has biggest profit in more than 10 years

BP posted its highest quarterly profit in more than a decade thanks to surging oil and gas prices, renewing calls for a UK government tax on energy companies’ windfall earnings to help households struggling with rising energy bills. The British energy giant said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit — the industry standard measure — more than doubled in the first three months of the year, to $6.2 billion from $2.6 billion in the same period last year. After accounting for a write-off of its nearly 20 percent stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft in response to the Ukraine war, BPPLC said its net loss in the first quarter totaled $23 billion. — ASSOCIATED PRESS