6 ways you can celebrate Star Wars Day

BACKBAR ANNUAL STAR WARS WEEK CELEBRATION Backbar takes Star Wars Week pretty seriously, and with drinks like the Obi Wan Negroni and the Mai Tai Fighter, which will be available all week, what’s not to like? May 3-8, 5 p.m.-midnight. Free, 7 Sanborn Court, Somerville. backbarunion.com

It’s that time of year again, the time for the ever-so-punny May the Fourth Be With You, when we recall that magical feeling of watching “Star Wars“ for the first time. In addition to Star Wars Day on May 4, this month marks the 45th anniversary of the release of the original film “Star Wars,” or “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope,” as it came to be known. So break out your Wookiee sheets, dust off your Darth Vader mask, and enjoy these six ways you can celebrate Star Wars Day.

GEEKS WHO DRINK STAR WARS TRIVIA Test your knowledge of a galaxy far, far away at Nightshift Brewing in Everett. Winners of the two-hour team trivia night will walk away with prizes — top winner takes all of the $5 per team pot. May 4, 7:30 p.m. Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett. Teams must register at eventbrite.com.

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU! AT THE BRATTLE THEATRE Enjoy three consecutive days of the original “Star Wars“ trilogy at the historic Brattle Theatre. “Star Wars”: May 3, 8:15 p.m. “The Empire Strikes Back”: May 4, 4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. “Return of the Jedi”: May 5, 8:15 p.m. Tickets vary by showtime. 40 Brattle St., Cambridge. brattlefilm.org

REBEL LEGION AND 501ST LEGION AT NEW ENGLAND LIBRARIES Want to meet a hardened, fully-costumed soldier from the Rebel Legion? Or maybe you’re more of an Empire allegiant. Either way, volunteers from both units will be making appearances at several New England libraries for Star Wars Day. May 4, free. Whitin Library, 120 Granite St., Uxbridge, noon-2 p.m.; Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland, 3-4 p.m.; Plymouth Public Library, 132 South St., Plymouth, 3:30-5 p.m.; Ashaway Free Library, 15 Knight St., Ashaway, R.I., 5-7 p.m. 501neg.com

MAY THE FOURTH BE WITH YOU MOVIE MARATHON Settle in for the long haul at this all-day marathon of “Star Wars” films, plus franchise-themed pinball machines and secret menu items from Hub Hall vendors. May 4, 6 a.m.-11 p.m. Free. 80 Causeway St. eventbrite.com

2022 MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU 4-MILE Looking to get active for this year’s Star Wars Day? Join this virtual 4-mile race, which you can complete anytime between now and the end of May, for your chance to win your very own Baby Yoda medal. Plus, 15 percent of your registration cost will be donated to Soles4Souls, a nonprofit organization that provides shoes for those in need. May 4-31. $16. Virtual. eventbrite.com

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.