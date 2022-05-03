Our guide to making this Mother’s Day the best one yet

It’s a wonderful thing to give back to a parent, to an elder, to someone who shaped you. To acknowledge their role in your life, and reflect on the immeasurable, qualitative debt they never expect you to pay back. Treat every day like it’s Mother’s Day, but to start, here are 10 options for how to honor the mother figure of your life this Sunday, May 8. And before any of you say anything, no, I have the greatest mom in the world.

Flowers from Brattle Square Florist are among many ways to show your mom some love, and they're open all year.

CLOVER FOOD LAB MOTHER’S DAY MEAL BOX Clover Food Lab has a whole day of delicious, vegan delights that can be delivered right to your door. The Mother’s Day Meal Box includes four courses — from breakfast in bed to a “not fussy,” but still fancy Italian dinner — and yes, this means you’ll be getting dessert, and rhubarb crisp at that. Available to order until May 5, 5 p.m. Boxes start at $130. Available for delivery, or at one of Clover Food Lab’s nearly dozen locations in the Boston area. cloverfoodlab.com

MOTHER’S DAY FLORALS AT BRATTLE SQUARE FLORIST Get your mom something special from Brattle Square Florist, a staple of Cambridge for over a century. Go with popular Mother’s Day purchases such as azaleas, tulips, or hydrangeas, or experiment with the 150 varieties available. Until May 8, Monday to Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Bouquets start at $10. 31 Brattle St., Cambridge. brattlesquareflorist.com

NEW ENGLAND LOOM POP-UP PARTY Wenham-based vintage rug seller New England Loom is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a Mother’s Day pop-up party, complete with gifts from the store itself and local artists Lea Rutledge Art and Green Barn Studio. Plus, every gift comes with complimentary coffee and ice cream sandwiches. May 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 77 Main St., Wenham. newenglandloom.com

MOTHER’S DAY MUGS There’s nothing like a homemade gift. Make a fun and meaningful mug for your mom this Saturday, and soon she’ll be sipping her coffee with a smile. May 7, 3:30-8 p.m. $16. 11 Perkins Ave., Brockton. eventbrite.com

OAK’S MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH SPECIAL Treat your mom to a lovely cinnamon French toast brunch at the Oak Long Bar + Kitchen, complete with macerated strawberries, vanilla bean chantilly cream, and smashed meringue. May 8, 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $18. 138 St. James Ave. oaklongbarkitchen.com

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH & DINNER AT THE BEEHIVE This Mother’s Day, the South End restaurant is offering a Prix Fixe Brunch and Mom’s Dinner to make your day as special as can be. Plus, enjoy live music throughout the day. May 8, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. $68. 541 Tremont St. beehiveboston.com

DUCKLING DAY Spend the perfect day with your child at this over-30-year tradition celebrating both Mother’s Day and the classic picture book “Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey. Get excited for Playtime on the Common with a range of fun family activities, and then join in on the big parade led by the Harvard University Marching Band. May 8, 10 a.m.-noon. $35 per family, $40 day-of. 139 Tremont St. friendsofthepublicgarden.org

MOTHER’S DAY FUN FROM NIGHT SHIFT BREWING Night Shift Brewing is offering a whole day of activities to celebrate the most incredible person in the world. It starts with the calming Mommy & Me Yoga with instructor Sara Bailey for children and parents of all ages. After that, enjoy ice cream and tacos for sale from Blanche’s Gourmet Ice Cream truck and music from Boston-based guitarist Matt Rich. Plus, there will be plenty of gift options available if you need a last-minute surprise. May 8, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $15 for Mommy & Me Yoga. 87 Santilli Highway, Everett. nightshiftbrewing.com

A.J. (left) and Colescott Rubin will play a range of jazz classics you can sing along to at City Winery this Mother's Day. Courtesy of City Winery Boston

MOTHER’S DAY JAZZ BRUNCH WITH THE RUBIN BROTHERS Enjoy a lovely afternoon of food and drink from City Winery Boston, and jazz from Boston-based vaudevillian entertainers A.J. and Colescott Rubin. May 8, doors 11:30 a.m. $15. 80 Beverly St. citywinery.com

A MOTHER’S DAY CELEBRATION WITH CELTIC VIOLINIST MÁIRÉAD NESBITT & FRIENDS The Irish Cultural Centre of New England presents an Irish Mother’s Day celebration with songs from Grammy- and Emmy-nominated Irish musician Máiréad Nesbitt. May 8, 2:30 p.m. $35, $30 for ICC members. 200 New Boston Drive, Canton. eventbrite.com









Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.