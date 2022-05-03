Recipe: Bake a buttery chocolate-chip loaf cake for a Mother’s Day brunch (or for mom to save for herself)

Makes one 9-inch loaf

A silky, buttery batter, studded with mini chocolate chips, bakes into a tender loaf for a Mother's Day brunch. Before you bake the cake, line the pan with parchment paper so the loaf is easy to lift out later and cut into thick slices. If there's cake left, let mom squirrel away some slices for herself for another day. Or bake and wrap the whole cake to give to your favorite mom.

Canola or vegetable oil (for the pan) 2¼ cups flour 1¼ teaspoons baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 1 cup mini semisweet chocolate chips ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 cup granulated sugar 2 eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract ¾ cup whole milk Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Oil a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan very faintly. Line the pan with a large sheet of parchment paper, pressing it in with your fingertips, leaving an overhang to lift out the cake later.

2. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, toss the chocolate chips with 2 teaspoons of the flour mixture.

3. In an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the butter for 3 minutes. Add the sugar in 2 additions, beating for 1 minute after each. Blend in the eggs, one at a time, followed by the vanilla.

4. On low speed, add the flour mixture alternately with the milk, beginning and ending with flour. With a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl often.

5. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. Use a rubber spatula to stir in the chips and any flour in the bowl. Spoon the batter into the pan, mounding it slightly down the center.

6. Bake the loaf for 55 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the center of the cake is clean or has a few moist crumbs when withdrawn. Set the loaf on a rack to cool for 20 minutes. Carefully lift the cake out of the pan and transfer to a wire rack. Discard the parchment paper. Dust the loaf with confectioners' sugar and cut into slices with a serrated knife.

Lisa Yockelson