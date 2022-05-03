Recipe: Mom will be delighted with old-fashioned coddled eggs with spinach and cream

Serves 6

Old-fashioned coddled eggs, which date from the 19th century, have a certain appealing nostalgia, even for modern cooks. At one time, the dish called for ornate little egg coddler dishes with lids that today you'll find on eBay. Without them, bake these eggs in little ramekins or even small ovenproof coffee cups; the dishes don't have to match. Line the buttered cups with ham, add a generous spoonful of creamed spinach, crack an egg into each one, and top with cream. The spinach is a cinch to make with baby leaves and the assembly takes little time. Bake them in a water bath to give them gentle heat so the eggs stay tender. Coddled eggs are a special addition to a Mother's Day brunch.

SPINACH

2 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 small shallot, finely chopped 5 ounces baby spinach leaves (4 packed cups) 1 tablespoon water 6 tablespoons heavy cream Squeeze of lemon Salt and pepper, to taste

1. In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the shallot and cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes, or just until they soften.

2. Add the spinach leaves, sprinkle with the water, and cook, turning often with tongs, for 1 minute, or just until the leaves wilt. Stir in the cream and continue to cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, or until the cream reduces slightly. Add the lemon juice with salt and pepper.

EGGS

Butter (for the ramekins) 6 thin slices ham (4 ounces) 6 eggs ¾ cup heavy cream 1 tablespoon chopped chives (for garnish) 4 slices bread, toasted and buttered (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a large roasting pan. Generously butter 6 ramekins or ovenproof coffee cups (8-ounce capacity). Bring a large kettle of water to a boil.

2. Line the ramekins or cups with the ham, tearing it to fit, if necessary. Add spinach to each one. Crack 1 egg into each ramekin and cover each egg with 2 scant tablespoons cream.

3. Set the filled ramekins in the roasting pan. Pour in enough hot water (no need to bring it to a boil again) to come halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Transfer to the oven and bake for 16 to 18 minutes, or until the whites are set and the yolks are still soft.

4. Remove the pan from the oven. Carefully lift out the ramekins and wipe the bottoms dry. Sprinkle with chives and serve with buttered toast.

Sally Pasley Vargas