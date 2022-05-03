Sparkling Botanicals takes tea to a bubbly new level

The beverages are unsweetened so the bold layers of the ingredients shine through. Handout

Rishi, the well-regarded tea company from Milwaukee, imports organic teas directly from farmers worldwide. The company now offers Sparkling Botanicals — bubbly, refreshing drinks in cans made with carbonated water, herbs, fruits, and spices and brewed like craft beer but without alcohol. There are a half-dozen intriguing flavors, some created with ingredients such as Black Lemon, prepared with black tea from Southeast Asia, caramelized black lemons grown in Guatemalan jungles, and blended with California zesty lemons. The Elderberry Maqui flavor uses maqui berries forged in Patagonia and combines it with organic berries and grape skins, while Turmeric Saffron is made with the spices and includes cardamom and eucalyptus. The Dandelion Ginger drink has roasted, pungent ginger, and red chili and is reminiscent of a ginger beer. The beverages are unsweetened so the bold layers of the ingredients shine through. You can use these for cocktail mixers as well ($40 for a 12-pack). Available at sparkling-botanicals.com.