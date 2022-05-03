For their first YA, ‘I Kissed Shara Wheeler,’ Casey McQuiston turned to classic teen movie tropes and TikTok

Their new release, “I Kissed Shara Wheeler,” out this week, is a spirited, heart-swooping romance, full of buoyant grand gestures and lived-in characters much like those in their previous bestsellers, “Red, White & Royal Blue” and “One Last Stop.”

For their first young adult novel, Casey McQuiston downloaded TikTok. “I trained my algorithm to see what the queer teens are up to,” they said.

McQuiston, a New York-based millennial, used their newfound TikTok knowledge to subvert classic 2000s teen tropes and archetypes, making them feel more like Gen Z. Plopping their characters — led by fish out of water Chloe Green, who, yes, kissed the titular character before she mysteriously disappeared — into super-religious small-town Alabama and their like-minded conservative high school, Willowgrove Christian Academy. McQuiston’s trio of high school seniors band together, following a trail of mysterious clues left by Shara, hoping to find their possible (collective) dream girl and uncover why she might run away from her seemingly perfect life.

The author chatted from their home in New York, where they (and their dog, Pepper) had just begun prepping for a whirlwind book tour — which stops in Boston on Wednesday — to promote the release.

How did you decide to move into YA? This is your first specifically for young adult readers, but I feel like your books have always dabbled in the sometimes-considered “danger zone” genre of New Adult.

I love to embrace the bad words “new adult.” I wish we didn’t have such a weird stigma about it in publishing. I’ve always written above upper YA, but it was still [a story] about a young adult without being Young Adult. But this was really fun — going into young adult, high school movie mode.

It centers on a girl who runs away and leaves a trail of clues — and it’s a hard conceit to get an adult to commit to unless it’s a thriller. But for YA, you can get [readers] to commit to the bit. They’re teens, and teens do wild, crazy things. As a writer, you can release adult inhibitions and go into a space of “OK, what did I love to read and what did I think was romantic at that age?”

What did you do to get into the zone?

I re-read “Twilight” [by Stephenie Meyer] — not because I wanted to write a book like “Twilight” but because I was obsessed with it as a teen. It came down to how incredibly romantic and sexy it would be if the hottest person in school was in love with you. That’s why teenagers love it.

I kept in mind that I was writing for teenagers, but I’m an adult. It’s tempting to write ethically pure teens because you want to model good behavior and create morally impeachable characters. But that’s not who teens are. I didn’t want to be virtue signaling and standing on my soapbox. I wanted [the characters] to make the wrong choices because how many wrong choices did we make at that age? I wanted to be honest about it, and I didn’t want them to feel condescended to.

And their generation is so different from ours.

When I was in Portland for the Public Library Association, there was this high school romance book club with 16- and 17-year-old queer and trans kids, headed up by their librarian. I grew up with abstinence and a puritanical environment, and it would have been huge for me to have a safe avenue to explore concepts of adult relationships, consent, and sex positivity. I know a lot of teen readers are already reading my books and I don’t want to talk to them like they can’t understand what I’m talking about or need to be told what to think.

The three main characters — Chloe, plus, Shara’s brooding neighbor, Rory, and star athlete boyfriend, Smith — are such a fun dynamic. How did you come up with them?

I wanted to put everything I love about teen romcoms into one package. I looked at the greatest hits — “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Gilmore Girls,” “One Tree Hill” — and looked at the tentpole archetypes dating back to “The Breakfast Club.” You’ve got your jock, your rebellious burnout bad boy, your princess prom queen, and Chloe is like if you combine the brain and the art freak into one character. I started with those archetypes and said: How can I subvert each in a way I haven’t seen before, in really exciting ways?

I loved Chloe having the extra outsider layer where she’s coming from [Los Angeles] — she’s the typical reader I imagine picking up this book. She’s the queer, leftist teen who comes into this environment with their teeth gritted. I thought about writing Chloe as growing up in the South [like me], but I thought it’d be more fun to write someone getting to know this place rather than plotting how to get out of it.

Throughout the book, you explore many sensitive themes — including religious trauma, shame, and homophobia. How did you decide to approach these topics?

I went to an evangelical school for 13 years and didn’t figure out I was queer until after I graduated. It was like, “OK, how deeply can we repress things?” It took me years to figure out how I’ve been affected by that environment. I wanted to show people who aren’t in that environment what it’s like and people in that environment that there’s hope.

I didn’t want to put a lot on the page that’s re-traumatizing or triggering to read, like overt bullying or slurs. I wanted the focus to be on the people affected by that. Because we know [those things] happen. I wanted to show shame culture’s impact on those living under it. I put so much thought into doing it in ways that both honor that experience and are really honest.

Interview was edited and condensed for clarity.

On Wednesday, May 4, at 6 p.m., Casey McQuiston will be in conversation with The Boston Globe’s Meredith Goldstein at Coolidge Corner Theatre for Brookline Booksmith. For tickets and more information, go to brooklinebooksmith.com.