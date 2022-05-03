Authorities search for Methuen man convicted of raping two teenage girls

Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, was convicted on eight counts of aggravated rape of a child in Middlesex Superior Court on April 14, the statement said.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating Stephen Corbin Jr., 38, of Methuen, who was convicted on multiple counts of child rape last month but fled during his trial.

Corbin was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet following his arraignment but he disappeared after the first three days of his trial, the statement said. His last known location was in the area of North Street in Andover where his GPS bracelet was cut off, the statement said.

“Since that time police have followed multiple leads but have been unable to locate Mr. Corbin,” the statement said.

Corbin was convicted of sexually assaulting two teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, on multiple occasions in 2017 at a Lexington residence and at a Bedford motel, the statement said. Corbin knew both of the victims and gave them drugs and alcohol on multiple occasions before assaulting them, the statement said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Corbin’s whereabouts to call State Police at 978-538-6180. Corbin should not be approached, the statement said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.