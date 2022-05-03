Berkley man charged with animal cruelty after nine ponies rescued, three ponies and one horse found dead on farm

The ponies were rescued and removed from the property due to unsanitary conditions and inadequate access to food and water, the ARL said.

The ARL’s law enforcement department filed 13 counts of animal cruelty against Gary Bolger, 50, of Berkley, according to court documents. The rescue was a collaboration by the ARL, the MSPCA, and Berkley police and animal control departments, the ARL said.

An owner is facing animal cruelty charges after nine ponies were rescued and three ponies and one horse were found dead on a breeding farm in Berkley in late March, the Animal Rescue League of Boston said in a statement Monday.

Advertisement

“Investigators on-scene also discovered three deceased ponies and one deceased horse on the property,” the ARL said.

Three ponies were taken to the ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center, and the other six were taken to the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen, officials said.

The three ponies with the ARL were “classified as thin to emaciated, scoring between a two and three on the Henneke Equine scale,” the ARL said.

“The animals are currently on a refeeding plan and are receiving veterinary and farrier care – once they reach a healthy weight they will be made available for adoption,” the ARL said.

The other six ponies “registered between one and two on the Henneke Equine scale, which classifies them as emaciated,” the ARL said.

“The ponies in the care of the MSPCA at Nevins Farm remain isolated from the rest of the animals in the organization’s care,” the ARL said. “They remain fearful but are slowly warming to the presence of staff and volunteers tending to their needs, and the MSPCA expects they’ll be available for adoption within weeks.”

Mike DeFina, media relations officer for the ARL, said in an e-mail that Bolger is not currently in custody but has a summons to appear in court.

Advertisement

Bolger is scheduled to be arraigned on May 18 in Taunton District Court at 8:30 a.m., officials said.

“ARL wishes to thank the MSPCA, Berkley Police Department and Animal Control, as well as the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office for their collaboration and steadfast commitment to the health and wellbeing of these animals,” the ARL said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.