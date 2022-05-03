Bullets found at Boston Latin Academy, police investigating

Boston Public Schools officials said a bag of ammunition was discovered around 1:50 p.m. at the school’s loading dock, after students had been dismissed for the day, so the school didn’t have to go into safe mode. Police, BPS said, conducted a full sweep of the school and found no other suspicious items. Parents and guardians were notified and an investigation’s ongoing.

Officers responded to Boston Latin Academy, located at 205 Townsend St., at 1:52 p.m. for a report of found bullets, according to Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesman. It wasn’t immediately clear where the bullets were discovered or how many were found.

Bullets were found Tuesday at Boston Latin Academy, the second time ammunition was found at a city school in less than a week, authorities said.

“The safety of our students and staff remains the top priority of the Boston Public Schools,” said BPS in a statement. “Today’s incident is troubling. District and school leaders will continue to work with the Boston Police on their ongoing investigation and provide any support to the school community that may be needed. We’re grateful that at no time was any student or staff person in danger and we are thankful to the Boston Police and School staff who responded quickly.”

James, a 7th grader at Boston Latin, said the school was dismissed at 1:40 p.m. because of a teacher meeting. The school, Grant said, wasn’t evacuated and some people remained inside after dismissal.

“When I got out of the school around like 1:50 ish, I seen a cop outside, but I didn’t think much of it because they didn’t inform us that they found anything,” Grant said in front of the school around 3:15 p.m.

He said incidents such as the bullet discovery Tuesday don’t scare or deter him from coming to school.

“I wouldn’t say it’s normal, like not something that we can normalize,” Grant said. “Because I grew up around here … I already know that this is a not so nice neighborhood, so stuff like that happens sometimes.”

“Because of that,” he added, “I’m not too frightened by it.”

Tuesday’s discovery comes after a .45 caliber live round of ammunition was found Friday in a toilet at the James F. Condon K-8 School in South Boston.

