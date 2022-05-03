Comedian Iliza Shlesinger will perform in Providence in September

PROVIDENCE — Comedian Iliza Shlesinger will make her Providence Performing Arts Center debut this September as part of her “Back in Action” tour.

Shlesinger is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer, and author. She has sold out of theaters around the globe, and her shows have been featured in five of her Netflix stand-up specials.

She coined the term “Elder Millennial” from her 2018 tour, which dove into the truths about life and love at 35. Her other specials included “Unveiled” in 2019, “Confirmed Kills” in 2016, “Freezing Hot” in 2015, and “War Paint” in 2013. She’s preparing to tape her sixth special in Cleveland, Ohio this summer.