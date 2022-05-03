Comedian Iliza Shlesinger will perform in Providence in September

PROVIDENCE — Comedian Iliza Shlesinger will make her Providence Performing Arts Center debut this September as part of her “Back in Action” tour.
Shlesinger is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer, and author. She has sold out of theaters around the globe, and her shows have been featured in five of her Netflix stand-up specials.
She coined the term “Elder Millennial” from her 2018 tour, which dove into the truths about life and love at 35. Her other specials included “Unveiled” in 2019, “Confirmed Kills” in 2016, “Freezing Hot” in 2015, and “War Paint” in 2013. She’s preparing to tape her sixth special in Cleveland, Ohio this summer.
Shlesinger also wrote and starred in “Good on Paper,” a Netflix romantic comedy. She played opposite of Mark Wahlberg in the film “Spencer Confidential.”
Tickets for the Sept. 24 show will go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. at the PPAC Box Office, online at ppacri.org, and by phone 401-421-2787.
Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50. Each ticket will include a $4 restoration charge and prices are subject to change. There is a limited number of VIP packages, which include a premium ticket to the show, a meet-and-greet with Shlesinger, photo with Shlesinger, an autographed poster, and a VIP laminate.
