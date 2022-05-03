Forget yard signs. Here’s how much 🎂 RI politicians can buy

It’s officially an election year, so the candidates for all the major offices in Rhode Island are loading up on campaign donations.
Monday was the deadline for any Rhode Islander with an active campaign account to report how much they raised and spent during the first three months of 2022.
And before they begin spending their money on television commercials and yard signs, here’s a look at how much chocolate cake from Gregg’s ($10.54 a slice on DoorDash) the people who want to be your governor or mayor of Providence could be buying to actually win over voters.
Let’s start with a few other delicious notes.
🎂 With $1.6 million in the bank, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi has more campaign cash than any other politician in the state. That’s enough to buy 156,081 slices of cake at Gregg’s.
🎂 The race for lieutenant governor now has three Democrats, including incumbent Sabina Matos ($316,395), state Senator Cynthia Mendes (76,890), and state Representative Deb Ruggiero ($83,302). Republican Jeann Lugo has $1,750 in his account.
🎂 James Diossa, the only candidate who has announced a run for state treasurer, is sitting on $155,788. State Representative Gregg Amore, who is running for secretary of state, has $139,292.
GOVERNOR
Governor Dan McKee (D)
🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $428,214
🎂 Cash on hand: $1,093,218.63
🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 103,720
Helena Foulkes (D)
🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $1,315,482
🎂 Cash on hand: $1,502,548.70
🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 142,556
Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (D)
🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $376,278
🎂 Cash on hand: $895,950.54
🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 85,004
Matt Brown (D)
🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $109,819
🎂 Cash on hand: $78,989.39
🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 7,494
Luis Daniel Muñoz (D)
🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $843
🎂 Cash on hand: $1,959.08
🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 185
Ashley Kalus (R)
🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $513,604
🎂 Cash on hand: $410,172.95
🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 38,915
PROVIDENCE MAYOR
Brett Smiley (D)
🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $169,515
🎂 Cash on hand: $615,129.52
🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 58,361
Michael Solomon (D)
🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: Not available online
🎂 Cash on hand: $300,205 (as of Dec. 31, 2021)
🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 28,482
Gonzalo Cuervo (D)
🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $90,090
🎂 Cash on hand: $256,224.25
🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 24,309
Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune (D)
🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $50,309
🎂 Cash on hand: $184,264.19
🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 17,482
