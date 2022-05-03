Forget yard signs. Here’s how much 🎂 RI politicians can buy

It’s officially an election year, so the candidates for all the major offices in Rhode Island are loading up on campaign donations.

Monday was the deadline for any Rhode Islander with an active campaign account to report how much they raised and spent during the first three months of 2022.

And before they begin spending their money on television commercials and yard signs, here’s a look at how much chocolate cake from Gregg’s ($10.54 a slice on DoorDash) the people who want to be your governor or mayor of Providence could be buying to actually win over voters.