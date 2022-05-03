fb-pixel Skip to main content
RHODE MAP

Forget yard signs. Here’s how much 🎂 RI politicians can buy

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated May 3, 2022, 23 minutes ago
A slice of Gregg's six-layer Death by Chocolate cake.Gregg's Facebook page

It’s officially an election year, so the candidates for all the major offices in Rhode Island are loading up on campaign donations.

Monday was the deadline for any Rhode Islander with an active campaign account to report how much they raised and spent during the first three months of 2022.

And before they begin spending their money on television commercials and yard signs, here’s a look at how much chocolate cake from Gregg’s ($10.54 a slice on DoorDash) the people who want to be your governor or mayor of Providence could be buying to actually win over voters.

Let’s start with a few other delicious notes.

Advertisement

🎂 With $1.6 million in the bank, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi has more campaign cash than any other politician in the state. That’s enough to buy 156,081 slices of cake at Gregg’s.

🎂 The race for lieutenant governor now has three Democrats, including incumbent Sabina Matos ($316,395), state Senator Cynthia Mendes (76,890), and state Representative Deb Ruggiero ($83,302). Republican Jeann Lugo has $1,750 in his account.

🎂 James Diossa, the only candidate who has announced a run for state treasurer, is sitting on $155,788. State Representative Gregg Amore, who is running for secretary of state, has $139,292.

GOVERNOR

Governor Dan McKee (D)

🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $428,214

🎂 Cash on hand: $1,093,218.63

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 103,720

Helena Foulkes (D)

🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $1,315,482

🎂 Cash on hand: $1,502,548.70

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 142,556

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea (D)

🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $376,278

🎂 Cash on hand: $895,950.54

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 85,004

Matt Brown (D)

🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $109,819

🎂 Cash on hand: $78,989.39

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 7,494

Advertisement

Luis Daniel Muñoz (D)

🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $843

🎂 Cash on hand: $1,959.08

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 185

Ashley Kalus (R)

🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $513,604

🎂 Cash on hand: $410,172.95

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 38,915

PROVIDENCE MAYOR

Brett Smiley (D)

🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $169,515

🎂 Cash on hand: $615,129.52

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 58,361

Michael Solomon (D)

🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: Not available online

🎂 Cash on hand: $300,205 (as of Dec. 31, 2021)

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 28,482

Gonzalo Cuervo (D)

🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $90,090

🎂 Cash on hand: $256,224.25

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 24,309

Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune (D)

🎂 Amount raised/loaned in Q1: $50,309

🎂 Cash on hand: $184,264.19

🎂 Slices of Death by Chocolate that buys: 17,482

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video