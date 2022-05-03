Former Patriots player Matt Light loses bid for Foxborough School Committee

School Committee Chair Rob Canfield won with 1,792 votes, and Brent Ruter with 1,710, according to Town Clerk Robert Cutler.

Former New England Patriots player Matt Light lost his bid for a seat on the Foxborough School Committee on Monday, as voters returned incumbents in a four-way race for two seats.

Both Light and Pires had raised questions about the Foxborough School Committee’s approach to education during the pandemic. Light, a Patriots Hall-of-Famer who has four children, had called for a “full evaluation” of COVID-19 policies to learn their impact on students.

Advertisement

“I was willing to do the job, but it wasn’t my time,” Light said on his candidate Facebook page.

Light, an offensive tackle on the Patriots from 2001 to 2011, said he stopped campaigning about a week before the local election because he was “tired of the politics and personal attacks.”

“I appreciate all the support that was given to me and my family and I’m going to turn my focus to those people and the work we’ve been doing through the foundation,” he said, referring to the Light Foundation, which sponsors youth leadership programs. “So, lessons learned, friendships earned, and focus confirmed!”

Turnout in the election was 22 percent.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.