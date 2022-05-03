Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe warns Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe would unravel other rights

Published by Politico, the majority draft by Alito calls for overturning Roe v. Wade , the court’s 1973 decision legalizing a woman right’s right to choose, and the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey that affirmed Roe’s finding of a constitutional right to abortion services but allowed states to place some constraints on the practice.

Tribe raised the possibility of wider implications the nation could face in the wake of the unprecedented leak of the draft opinion purportedly written by Alito on the court’s pending decision on a Mississippi state law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe is warning Tuesday that if the draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito becomes law more than the right to a safe abortion is at risk: Same sex marriage, access to conception, and other “unenumerated” rights could also come to an end.

Advertisement

“Predictable next steps after the Alito opinion becomes law: a nationwide abortion ban, followed by a push to roll back rights to contraception, same-sex marriage, sexual privacy, and the full array of textually unenumerated rights long taken for granted,’' Tribe wrote.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Tribe also wrote that the opinion, as currently crafted, could lead to Congress enacting nationwide bans on access to abortion and to limit access to contraception.

According to Politico, Alito clearly states there is no historic support for abortion access in American history.

“The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions. On the contrary, an unbroken tradition of prohibiting abortion on pain of criminal punishment persisted from the earliest days of the common law until 1973,” Alito wrote, according to the draft decision obtained by Politico. “Together, Roe and Casey represent an error that cannot be allowed to stand.”

Tribe wrote that the impact won’t be limited to access to abortion.

Advertisement

“If the Alito opinion savaging Roe and Casey ends up being the Opinion of the Court, it will unravel many basic rights beyond abortion and will go further than returning the issue to the states: It will enable a GOP Congress to enact a nationwide ban on abortion and contraception,’' he wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Hanna Krueger can be reached at hanna.krueger@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannaskrueger.