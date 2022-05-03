Harvard Law professor says leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on Roe v. Wade looks legitimate, but opinions can change

“Justices are all free to change their mind at any point before the final opinion is actually issued,” he added.

“A draft opinion is only that: It’s a draft,” Nikolas Bowie, an assistant professor at Harvard Law School who teaches courses on constitutional law, told the Globe in a phone interview late Monday night. “Odds are this not the latest opinion.”

A draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico and published online Monday night indicates the justices are on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide, but a Harvard constitutional law scholar said opinions can change, and this document does not necessarily represent the court’s final ruling.

Advertisement

The document published by Politico is labeled as a “1st Draft,” dated February, and signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.

Bowie said he had little reason to question the authenticity of the draft published by Politico.

“This appears like a draft opinion; it has all the formatting of a draft opinion, so I have no reason to doubt its authenticity on the basis of what it looks like,” he said. “It also reads like something Justice Alito could credibly write for the majority of the court. It’s not as though the substance of the opinion is a surprise.”

The court is expected to release its final decision before its current term ends in late June or early July. Bowie said it is common for decisions with wide public attention to be released near the term’s end.

“Cases that everyone cares about also tend to be cases in which justices care the most about them,” Bowie said. “So after a majority opinion like this has circulated, it takes time for the other justices to signal whether they will support it.”

Advertisement

Bowie, however, said he isn’t expecting their positions will change.

“This opinion demonstrates why we need to turn to Congress to protect the rights we care about the most, rather than hoping nine unelected justices will have our nation’s best interest in mind,” he said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.