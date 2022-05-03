Heywood Hospital in talks to join UMass Memorial Health

The two health systems signed a letter of intent to conduct due diligence for a deal, a process the groups said could take up to a year. If the pair sign a definitive agreement, the deal would require Health Policy Commission review.

Heywood Hospital is looking to join the UMass Memorial Health system, a move that would bring the two-hospital organization into the growing Worcester-based health system.

“Now is the time to make clear and deliberate decisions for the long-term health of our community and continued long-term strength and stability of our hospital system as a provider, employer, and economic contributor,” said Win Brown, CEO of Heywood Healthcare, in a release. “Joining with UMass Memorial Health will allow us to do that.”

UMass Memorial counts four hospitals as part of its system — an academic medical center and three community hospitals. Heywood Health would add two more — the 25-bed Athol Hospital and 134-bed Heywood Hospital in Gardner.

Broadening the UMass network in Central Massachusetts would help the system as it seeks to compete with its academic medical center peers in Boston, and comes just after the organization successfully fought off an attempt by Mass General Brigham to put outpatient facilities nearby.

“This proposed affiliation will strengthen care for patients in central Massachusetts,” said Dr. Eric Dickson, CEO of UMass Memorial Health.

Last July, UMass Memorial finalized its acquisition of Harrington HealthCare System in Southbridge. UMass had committed to investing upwards of $100 million into the hospital as part of the transaction.

Similarly, the transaction with UMass could bring renewed investment into Heywood, which is in the midst of building a $38 million surgical pavilion. The organizations said in a release that increased access to capital to invest in facilities would be a potential benefit of the deal.

The groups also said investments in a comprehensive electronic medical record system could be made as a result of the deal. In Harrington, UMass had committed between $35 million to $45 million to install the electronic health records system Epic, which is already in use at UMass.

Beyond capital investments, joining as part of a system would also bolster the financial support for Heywood, which has typically operated in the black but on near-breakeven margins. Heywood reported a $1.7 million operating margin, or 0.8 percent, in fiscal 2021, and a $3.1 million operating margin, or 1.6 percent, in fiscal 2020.

Additional financial support could also help with competitive wages for staff. Much like all hospitals in the state, Heywood has struggled with staffing, forcing the system to temporarily close a 7-staffed bed mental health unit, which has not reopened. Acting as part of a system could ease those pressures.

