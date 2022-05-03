Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade leaked

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.

A leaked draft opinion suggests the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.

May 3, 2022

What the abortion landscape looks like in the US if Roe is overturned — 10:42 a.m.

By Christina Prignano and Ryan Huddle, Globe staff

The US Supreme Court has voted privately to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, along with a supporting 1990s-era decision known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, according to a draft opinion published Monday by Politico.

Though not yet final, such a decision would have enormous ramifications for those seeking abortion care in the United States — almost immediately. Abortion bans enacted before 1973 remain on the books in several states. Additionally, Republican-led states have enacted so-called “trigger” laws over the years, which are laws restricting abortion or implementing near-total bans with provisions that put them into effect if Roe is ever overturned.

According to the draft, the Supreme Court is poised to completely undo the Roe and Casey decisions, ending the guaranteed right to an abortion and kicking the issue back to states, allowing them to set abortion law as they see fit. Here’s a review of what abortion access could look like immediately after Roe is possibly overturned, based on existing laws in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Here’s what Trump’s Supreme Court picks said about overturning Roe v. Wade as a precedent during their confirmation hearings — 10:30 a.m.

By Sahar Fatima and Gal Tziperman Lotan, Globe staff

The US Supreme Court may be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion across the country, according to a draft opinion obtained by Politico, the news outlet reported Monday.

The document was labeled a “1st Draft” of the “Opinion of the Court” in a case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks, known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It was signed by Justice Samuel Alito, a member of the court’s 6-3 conservative majority who was appointed by former President George W. Bush.

Among that majority are the three justices appointed by former president Donald Trump, all of whose views on abortion rights sparked concerns at the time of their selections. Here is what those justices said during their confirmation hearings about overturning precedents, particularly in relation to Roe v. Wade.

‘A woman’s right to choose is fundamental,’ President Biden says in wake of leaked Supreme Court draft opinion — 9:58 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff

President Biden responded Tuesday to a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico that suggested the justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, saying in a statement that “a woman’s right to choose is fundamental,” and that “the stability of our law” demanded that it not be overturned.

If the Supreme Court overturns the landmark abortion decision, Biden said in the statement, “it will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government to protect a woman’s right to choose. And it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November. At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law.”

Biden added that his administration will be “ready when any ruling is issued.”

Analysis: Here is how American politics would change if Roe v. Wade is overturned this summer — 9:15 a.m.

By James Pindell

By now you’ve heard the news that circulated Monday night: Politico reported that there was an internal vote within the US Supreme Court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that allowed for access to abortion nationwide.

It’s a draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito, per the report. It is not the law of the land. More votes need to happen internally in the court and a final decision won’t be issued until June. But to the political industrial complex bombarding your email boxes with fundraising pitches, it might as well be June already.

Politically speaking, where we go from here isn’t quite obvious as both parties will make it out to be.

Here are five ways politics could quickly change should this decision hold just months before the mid-term elections.

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe warns Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe would unravel other rights — 8:38 a.m.

By John R. Ellement and Hanna Krueger, Globe staff

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe warned Tuesday that if the draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito reversing Roe becomes law, more than the right to a safe abortion is at risk: Same sex marriage, access to contraception, and other “unenumerated” rights could also come to an end.

Abortion rights are secure in Massachusetts, even if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade — 08:26 a.m.

By Emma Platoff, Globe staff

The Mississippi case before the US Supreme Court gives conservative justices the chance to significantly limit the constitutional right to abortion. But those rights are not at risk in Massachusetts, where a new abortion law was passed last year in anticipation of just such a legal challenge.

State leaders are pledging to protect or eliminate access to abortion — 8:02 a.m.

By The New York Times

Governors and state legislators reacted with a mix of alarm and celebration after a leaked draft opinion suggested that the Supreme Court had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would leave it up to each state to determine a woman’s access to abortion.

Shortly after Politico published the leak Monday, the Democratic governors of at least 16 states, including New Mexico, Michigan and North Carolina, emphasized that abortion remained legal in their states and pledged to keep it that way.

Protests gathered outside the Supreme Court in the wake of draft opinion leak on Roe v. Wade — 8:01 a.m.

By Emily Sweeney, Globe staff

Groups of protesters assembled in front of the Supreme Court Monday night in response to the news that the court may overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion across the country.

At 11:14 p.m., a CBS News reporter tweeted that the protests in Washington, D.C. were peaceful, with a few demonstrators chanting in support of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that was published by Politico, but otherwise the crowd was “overwhelmingly pro-choice.”

Many pro-choice demonstrators were sitting outside on the Supreme Court steps with lit tea candles and homemade signs.

Criticism of Senator Susan Collins pours in after release of draft Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade — 5:18 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff

After Politico’s publication of a draft Supreme Court opinion that indicated justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, criticism of Maine Senator Susan Collins began to pour in online.

Collins, a moderate Republican who supports abortion rights, was a key vote in the nominations of justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, both appointed by former president Donald Trump. Those two, along with Amy Coney Barrett, cemented the current conservative majority on the court.

Harvard Law professor says leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on Roe v. Wade looks legitimate, but opinions can change — 12:54 a.m.

By Nick Stoico, Globe correspondent

A draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico and published online Monday night indicates the justices are on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide, but a Harvard constitutional law scholar said opinions can change, and this document does not necessarily represent the court’s final ruling.

“A draft opinion is only that: It’s a draft,” Nikolas Bowie, an assistant professor at Harvard Law School who teaches courses on constitutional law, told the Globe in a phone interview late Monday night. “Odds are this is not the latest opinion.”

May 2, 2022

‘This is devastating’: Pressley, Warren, Markey react to draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico — 10:24 p.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe staff, and Alyssa Vega, Globe correspondent

In the wake of the publication of the draft opinion Monday night that suggested the court is preparing to strike down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion in the United States, reaction from prominent local figures and abortion advocacy groups was swift and pointed.

Here’s a look at some initial reactions late Monday night.

Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, according to Politico report — 9:55 p.m.

By The Associated Press

A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday.

A decision to overrule Roe would lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states and could have huge ramifications for this year’s elections. But it’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter — opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process.

Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance.

