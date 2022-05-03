Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of father in Lynn

A man was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of his father in Lynn, the Essex County district attorney’s office said Tuesday.
Thomas Tully is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge in Lynn District Court Tuesday in the death of his father, Michael Tully, 63, prosecutors said.
Lynn police responded to 36 Myrtle St. at around 5:51 p.m. Monday for a report of a stabbing, the district attorney’s office said.
Michael Tully was transported to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
The incident is under investigation by Lynn police, State Police detectives, and the district attorney’s office, officials said.
