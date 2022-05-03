Man escapes after vehicle plunges into water at beach in Bourne

Police said the man was able to exit the vehicle on his own and was aided out of the water by two Bourne police officers.

Bourne police received a 911 call with “negative contact” from the beach at the end of Barlows Landing Road at around 11:17 p.m. and found a vehicle near the boat ramp in the water with a man inside, police said.

A 32-year-old man escaped from his vehicle after it plunged into the water at Barlows Landing Beach in Bourne Monday night, police said in a statement.

Bourne rescue conducted a medical evaluation because the man was exposed to cold water, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment, officials said.

Police said a dive team was also requested because the man could not recall whether there was someone else in the vehicle.

“The dive team determined there to be no additional occupants in the vehicle or in the water,” police said in the statement.

The dive team also helped secure a tow cable to the vehicle “so that it could be winched out of the water and then towed from the scene,” police said.

The incident remains under investigation by Bourne police, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.