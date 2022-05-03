Milton concert to raise funds for homeless youth

The Milton Community Concerts series will perform a benefit concert to support Bridge Over Troubled Waters, an agency that provides crucial services for homeless, runaway, and at-risk youths.
Called “Gamechangers: A Musical Celebration” in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke major league baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers 75 years ago, the concert will take place on Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m., at the First Parish Church of Milton, 535 Canton Ave. Proceeds from a free-will offering will go to Bridge Over Troubled Waters.
Eight professional singers will perform songs in a range of genres, including an opening set of rarely heard songs about players in the Negro Baseball League prior to 1947. Other songs will celebrate the lives of Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Harvey Milk, Georges Seurat, and others. The concert is free, and parking is available. Audience members will be required to wear masks.
