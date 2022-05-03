Milton concert to raise funds for homeless youth

The Milton Community Concerts series will perform a benefit concert to support Bridge Over Troubled Waters, an agency that provides crucial services for homeless, runaway, and at-risk youths.

Called “Gamechangers: A Musical Celebration” in honor of Jackie Robinson, who broke major league baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers 75 years ago, the concert will take place on Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m., at the First Parish Church of Milton, 535 Canton Ave. Proceeds from a free-will offering will go to Bridge Over Troubled Waters.