Nantucket residents vote to allow people to go topless at beaches

Nantucket residents voted to approve a motion for anyone to be topless at beaches on the island Tuesday during the second night of the town’s Annual Town Meeting.
After about 30 minutes of back-and-forth comments from residents, the motion was approved with 327 to 242 to approve the measure drafted by resident Dorothy Stover, a sex educator who runs the online Nantucket Love School.
Stover proposed a bylaw amendment entitled “Gender Equality on Beaches,” which states “In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach within the Town of Nantucket.”
Speaking in support of her measure, Stover raised five points to support her measure, including the history of allowing men to be topless at the beach almost 90 years ago, the anatomy of human sexes and other cities and states that allow people to go topless on public beaches.
Stover also clarified the definitions of topless and nudity with two different definitions, wearing nothing on the upper body and showing genitals, pubic area and buttocks, respectively.
“Being topless is not being nude,” Stover said during the meeting, which was livestreamed on YouTube. “This bylaw would not make beaches nude beaches. This bylaw would allow tops to be optional for anyone that chooses to be topless.”
