Nantucket residents vote to allow people to go topless at beaches

Nantucket residents voted to approve a motion for anyone to be topless at beaches on the island Tuesday during the second night of the town’s Annual Town Meeting.

After about 30 minutes of back-and-forth comments from residents, the motion was approved with 327 to 242 to approve the measure drafted by resident Dorothy Stover, a sex educator who runs the online Nantucket Love School.

Stover proposed a bylaw amendment entitled “Gender Equality on Beaches,” which states “In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach within the Town of Nantucket.”