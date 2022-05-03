‘As of now, I am retired.’ KISS 108′s Matt Siegel steps down after 41 years

Siegel, 72, has helmed the “Matty” show since it first went on the air in 1981, and he was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2012. His many accolades have included two Marconi awards for “Personality of the Year — Major Market.”

“As of now, I’m retired,” Siegel said, “and starting my new life as a mediocre golfer.”

Matt Siegel, host of the longtime “Matty in the Morning” show on Kiss 108 FM, told listeners Tuesday morning that he’s retiring.

While commuting to work or dropping kids off at school, listeners for decades tuned in faithfully not for the Top 40 format, but to hear Siegel’s comforting chatter — a mix of sly humor, snark, and occasional sweetness. “Matty in the Morning” routinely ranked No. 1 among women in the coveted 18-to-49 demographic.

But more recently Siegel’s been dogged by controversy, due to his unforced errors on the mic.

In May 2021, he abruptly stormed off the air after being told to stop discussing pop star Demi Lovato’s announcement that they are non-binary; Siegel earlier told listeners, “It’s a joke, the whole binary thing.” The operatic mic drop — punctuated by Siegel declaring “Matty out” — stunned listeners and sponsors, but didn’t spell the end for the show. Siegel returned to the big chair the next day, telling listeners, “I’m here. Good morning.”

There was continued scrutiny the following month, however, when Rebekah “Bex” Maroun bailed from the show.

Maroun, a show co-host and executive producer, announced in June 2021 that she was leaving to move home to her native Philadelphia. During the earlier Lovato controversy, she’d been subjected to an abusive on air-rant by Seigel, who told her that “you work for me” after higher-ups advised her not to post show content referencing Lovato online.

Siegel apologized for his behavior on the May 21, 2021, episode of his show, but Maroun wasn’t on air to accept the apology.

Siegels been off the air since April 20, and one day earlier he told listeners he visited the doctor the previous day to get his prostate checked.

Earlier in 2021, things had looked rosier for the talk titan.

Kiss in January 2021 launched a 40-hour celebration of Siegel to mark his 40th year on the airwaves. Popular venues across the city, like TD Garden, The House of Blues, and the Wilbur Theatre displayed congratulatory messages to Siegel.

Then-Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh declared the opening day of the tribute “Matty in the Morning Day,” and Governor Charlie Baker issued a citation honoring Siegel.

“He’s the ultimate storyteller with impeccable comic timing and an authentic, unfiltered view of the world,” said iHeartMedia Boston executive Dylan Sprague at the time of the 40th anniversary celebration. “He’s perfectly in tune with Boston and has found a way to continually evolve the show and capture the next generation of listeners year after year – all without changing who he is. That’s why he’s number one. Congratulations Matty on 40 years at Kiss 108!”

