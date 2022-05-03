Submarine vandalized at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine; $5,000 reward offered for help in probe

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the “identification of a suspect” in the vandalism of the USS Texas vessel last month at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, the shipyard said in a statement.

“NCIS is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the identification of a suspect in connection with the damage of U.S. government equipment aboard the USS TEXAS (SSN-775) on or about March 29, 2022,” the statement said, using the acronym for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

“We are unable to comment further on the situation or the investigation at this time,” the statement continued. “The Department of the Navy takes every act of vandalism seriously and we will hold individuals responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”