Submarine vandalized at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine; $5,000 reward offered for help in probe

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the “identification of a suspect” in the vandalism of the USS Texas vessel last month at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, the shipyard said in a statement.
“NCIS is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the identification of a suspect in connection with the damage of U.S. government equipment aboard the USS TEXAS (SSN-775) on or about March 29, 2022,” the statement said, using the acronym for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
“We are unable to comment further on the situation or the investigation at this time,” the statement continued. “The Department of the Navy takes every act of vandalism seriously and we will hold individuals responsible to the fullest extent of the law.”
The statement said the Virginia-class attack submarine arrived at shipyard for its “depot maintenance period” in September 2020.
The Navy describes the vessel on its website as one of a class of “nuclear-powered fast attack submarines” in its fleet.
“The submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions,” the site says. “They were conceived as a less expensive alternative to the Seawolf-class attack submarines, designed during the Cold War era, and are replacing older Los Angeles-class submarines, 29 of which have already been decommissioned.”
