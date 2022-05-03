fb-pixel Skip to main content

Protests outside Supreme Court in wake of draft opinion leak on Roe v. Wade

More demonstrations are expected to occur Tuesday

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated May 3, 2022, 9 minutes ago
Pro-choice and anti-abortion protesters gathered in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/For The Washington Post

Groups of protesters assembled in front of the Supreme Court Monday night in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion across the country.

At 11:14 p.m. a CBS News reporter tweeted that the protests in Washington D.C. were peaceful, with a few demonstrators chanting in support of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that was published by Politico, but otherwise the crowd was “overwhelmingly pro-choice.”

Many pro-choice demonstrators were sitting outside the Supreme Court steps with lit tea candles and homemade signs.

The same reporter later tweeted out video of a scuffle that apparently broke out during the demonstration. Police were called to separate the pro-choice and anti-abortion groups, she tweeted.

Advertisement

“Here’s more of the brief scuffle broke out before the U.S. Supreme Court building,” the tweet said. “A few punches were thrown, but no one appears injured.”

At 11:09 p.m. a reporter from The Daily Beast tweeted out a video of the protest outside of the Supreme Court Monday night, and noted that the situation was “growing increasingly tense.”

The video showed people chanting and holding up signs that said “Bans Off Our Bodies.”

More protests are expected to happen Tuesday. Women’s March, a Twitter account with more than 600,000 followers, was calling for widespread protests to occur across the country at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re calling on Women’s March supporters across the country to head to your local federal courthouse, federal building, town hall, or town square,” the Women’s March organization said in a statement. “We’re showing up to defend abortion rights, say bans off our bodies, and demand elected officials take action before the right-wing justices on the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Bring your families, your signs, your stories, your heart, and your commitment to save Roe and access to safe and legal abortion for all who need it.”

Advertisement

“These rapid actions are in response to the reports that right-wing justices are planning to completely overturn Roe. We’ll show up on Tuesday — and keep showing up in larger and larger actions in the days, weeks, and months to come.”


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video