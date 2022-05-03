Protests outside Supreme Court in wake of draft opinion leak on Roe v. Wade

Many pro-choice demonstrators were sitting outside the Supreme Court steps with lit tea candles and homemade signs.

At 11:14 p.m. a CBS News reporter tweeted that the protests in Washington D.C. were peaceful, with a few demonstrators chanting in support of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that was published by Politico , but otherwise the crowd was “overwhelmingly pro-choice.”

Groups of protesters assembled in front of the Supreme Court Monday night in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion across the country.

The same reporter later tweeted out video of a scuffle that apparently broke out during the demonstration. Police were called to separate the pro-choice and anti-abortion groups, she tweeted.

“Here’s more of the brief scuffle broke out before the U.S. Supreme Court building,” the tweet said. “A few punches were thrown, but no one appears injured.”

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

At 11:09 p.m. a reporter from The Daily Beast tweeted out a video of the protest outside of the Supreme Court Monday night, and noted that the situation was “growing increasingly tense.”

The video showed people chanting and holding up signs that said “Bans Off Our Bodies.”

More protests are expected to happen Tuesday. Women’s March, a Twitter account with more than 600,000 followers, was calling for widespread protests to occur across the country at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re calling on Women’s March supporters across the country to head to your local federal courthouse, federal building, town hall, or town square,” the Women’s March organization said in a statement. “We’re showing up to defend abortion rights, say bans off our bodies, and demand elected officials take action before the right-wing justices on the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Bring your families, your signs, your stories, your heart, and your commitment to save Roe and access to safe and legal abortion for all who need it.”

“These rapid actions are in response to the reports that right-wing justices are planning to completely overturn Roe. We’ll show up on Tuesday — and keep showing up in larger and larger actions in the days, weeks, and months to come.”





Emily Sweeney