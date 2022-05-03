Protests outside Supreme Court in wake of draft opinion leak on Roe v. Wade

Groups of protesters assembled in front of the Supreme Court Monday night in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court might overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion across the country.
At 11:14 p.m. a CBS News reporter tweeted that the protests in Washington D.C. were peaceful, with a few demonstrators chanting in support of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that was published by Politico, but otherwise the crowd was “overwhelmingly pro-choice.”
Many pro-choice demonstrators were sitting outside the Supreme Court steps with lit tea candles and homemade signs.
Happening NOW outside the U.S. Supreme Court — Peaceful protests. Chanting. A few demonstrators showing support for tonight’s leaked SCOTUS draft opinion, but an overwhelmingly pro-choice crowd 👇👇👇@CBSNews pic.twitter.com/5HMhY3nMCV— Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) May 3, 2022
The same reporter later tweeted out video of a scuffle that apparently broke out during the demonstration. Police were called to separate the pro-choice and anti-abortion groups, she tweeted.
“Here’s more of the brief scuffle broke out before the U.S. Supreme Court building,” the tweet said. “A few punches were thrown, but no one appears injured.”
Here’s more of the brief scuffle broke out before the U.S. Supreme Court building. A few punches were thrown, but no one appears injured.— Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) May 3, 2022
Approx. two dozen Capitol Police deployed following the incident, but no arrests have been made yet. [2/2] pic.twitter.com/0CidRRckjy
At 11:09 p.m. a reporter from The Daily Beast tweeted out a video of the protest outside of the Supreme Court Monday night, and noted that the situation was “growing increasingly tense.”
The video showed people chanting and holding up signs that said “Bans Off Our Bodies.”
Things are growing increasingly tense outside of the Supreme Court tonight. pic.twitter.com/od6OZkkz4o— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) May 3, 2022
More protests are expected to happen Tuesday. Women’s March, a Twitter account with more than 600,000 followers, was calling for widespread protests to occur across the country at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
“We’re calling on Women’s March supporters across the country to head to your local federal courthouse, federal building, town hall, or town square,” the Women’s March organization said in a statement. “We’re showing up to defend abortion rights, say bans off our bodies, and demand elected officials take action before the right-wing justices on the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Bring your families, your signs, your stories, your heart, and your commitment to save Roe and access to safe and legal abortion for all who need it.”
“These rapid actions are in response to the reports that right-wing justices are planning to completely overturn Roe. We’ll show up on Tuesday — and keep showing up in larger and larger actions in the days, weeks, and months to come.”
We’re horrified, saddened, and livid. If you are too, then now is the time to show up and show them our movement won't back down from protecting our reproductive rights.— Women's March (@womensmarch) May 3, 2022
Tomorrow, at 5pm your local time, we’re rallying across America for abortion rights: https://t.co/sqXWyOs9He https://t.co/TlZTQJR0Rn
