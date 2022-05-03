R.I. Museum of Science and Art to close permanently

“RIMOSA was unable to maintain the financial and staffing levels needed to continue as a standalone entity,” Julia Miller, a RIMOSA board member, told the Globe in an email Tuesday.

The museum , founded in 2010, has been a place that encouraged children to try hands-on experiments, explore STEAM-based exhibits, and develop problem-solving skills. The nonprofit had educational outreach programs since its founding, but opened its physical museum space on Westminster Street in Providence in 2017.

RIMOSA’s last day will be June 1.

The museum, like others catering to young audiences, was hit hard by the pandemic. Most of their visitors are 8 and older, and hands-on exhibits are their specialty. When the museum first reopened in the summer of 2020, they were by-appointment only, seeing only about 25 percent of their normal level of visitors.

The museum’s outreach programs will be absorbed by the Rhode Island Computer Museum. After RIMOSA closes, executive director Bonnie Epstein and board member Jennifer Pietros will join RICM’s leadership team to help support its educational direction.

Epstein said RIMOSA has worked with RICM in the past and found their approaches “complementary.

“RICM is an amazing entity – they have built a strong community of coders, makers, and tinkerers and offer a vibrant set of STEM programs,” she said. “We’ve focused primarily on the basis of learning and tinkering that does not involve computers, while RICM picks up in the areas that RIMOSA leaves off.”

