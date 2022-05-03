Saugus woman sentenced to over four years in prison for bilking elderly uncle, prosecutors say

A Saugus woman was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison Tuesday for defrauding her elderly uncle over $490,000, the U.S. Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said.
Jayne Carbone, 54, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $493,279 in restitution and forfeiture, the office said in a statement.
Carbone was charged with four counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft on Oct. 21, 2021, the statement said.
Carbone defrauded her uncle $493,279 by using his name and Social Security number to withdraw funds from his bank account while she was his caretaker for more than a decade, until 2018, the statement said.
She intercepted her uncle’s mail to remove his bank statements and give him fake statements with inflated balances. After the scheme was uncovered, Carbone refused to return her uncle’s life savings and threatened him and other family members, the statement said.
