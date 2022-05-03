Saugus woman sentenced to over four years in prison for bilking elderly uncle, prosecutors say

A Saugus woman was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison Tuesday for defrauding her elderly uncle over $490,000, the U.S. Attorney’s office for Massachusetts said.

Jayne Carbone, 54, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $493,279 in restitution and forfeiture, the office said in a statement.

Carbone was charged with four counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft on Oct. 21, 2021, the statement said.