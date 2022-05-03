‘We can despair, and then we organize:’ Mass. lawmakers decry draft SCOTUS opinion

“We are gathered here in front of the State House on a devastating but utterly predictable day,” Representative Katherine Clark said. “Today we are faced with the reality that women are going to be forced into pregnancy, that women who have been victims of rape, incest, whose pregnancy may determine whether they live or die, will not have that right to make a decision.”

Massachusetts lawmakers gathered in front of the State House Tuesday morning to decry a draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico , indicating the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.

The leaked draft opinion, published by Politico Monday night, is not final and may not be released for a month or more.

Clark urged people to action.

“Today is the day we galvanize,” Clark said. “We can despair, and then we organize.”

If it is released in its current form, it would undo federal abortion protections and create a patchwork of laws nationwide where abortions are legal in some places — including Massachusetts.

“A woman’s right to choose is a woman’s right to choose, period,” Senate President Karen Spilka said, noting that the Massachusetts legislature passed a measure legally allowing abortion access if Roe is overturned. “No conditions no ifs, ands, and buts.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said protecting reproductive rights is key to protecting other rights.

“We are all better off when a young person in our communities can access the health care they need without fear that they’ll end up on the street or in jail,” Wu said. “We are all more connected when a pregnant survivor of assault has options and support that makes her feel less alone.”

As for the court, she said, “This is a far-right court majority that doesn’t pretend to care, that doesn’t see us doesn’t want to hear us.”

Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano called on people to elect “people who understand what this freedom means to every woman in the country.”

“We don’t want to raise the first generation who has less freedoms than their mothers,” Mariano said.

