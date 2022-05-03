With Supreme Court poised to overturn abortion rights, activists in Massachusetts voice outrage and resolve

“We knew this decision was likely coming,” Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts. “There is power in state and local leadership to protect our fundamental right to abortion and expand access to abortion care. We’ve proven that in Massachusetts and will continue to lead — in our clinics providing care to all who want it and by legislating reproductive health equity in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

Advocates sought to reassure patients that abortion remains legal for now nationally, and will remain so in Massachusetts, particularly given protections built into state law in 2020.

The leak of a draft opinion showing the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade sent shockwaves across the country Tuesday, prompting activists to organize protests at federal, state and town buildings across the country.

In anticipation of this outcome, reproductive rights advocates in Massachusetts pushed for legislation that enshrined abortion rights into state law and expanded access to more patients.

“Abortion care will continue no matter what. We are an example that the work right now is in the states,” said Rebecca Hart Holder, executive director of Reproductive Equity Now.

Politico reported Monday night that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortion legal. The draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, rejects the logic of Roe entirely, saying abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution and is not protected under its provisions.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Alito wrote in the draft opinion. “Its reasoning was exceptionally weak and the decision has had damaging consequences.”

Massachusetts is among the Democratic-leaning states expected to see an influx of patients from states that make abortion illegal or more difficult to obtain if Roe is struck down. Twenty-six states have already passed measures showing their intent to prohibit abortion if and when Roe falls.

Indeed, after Texas enacted a law banning most abortions after about six weeks last fall, Massachusetts providers began seeing patients from there. Dr. Luu Ireland, a practicing ob-gyn at UMass Memorial Medical center and at Planned Parenthood Worcester, told the Globe she had treated two patients by December, women who had relatives in Massachusetts.

The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion was without precedent, leaving advocates and observers uncertain what to anticipate.

“If the draft opinion made public tonight is the final opinion of the court, we wholeheartedly applaud the decision,” Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List SBA List, a national pro-life group, said in a statement.

“The American people have the right to act through their elected officials to debate and enact laws that protect unborn children and honor women,” she said. “If Roe is indeed overturned, our job will be to build consensus for the strongest protections possible for unborn children and women in every legislature.”

If it stands, it would represent a huge victory for the right and the culmination of promises by former President Donald Trump to appoint anti-abortion justices to the court.

Activists had anticipated this eventuality, which formed much of the outrage that fueled the Women’s March on Washington and cities across the country in 2017, the day after Trump’s inauguration.

“This is a worst-case-scenario come to life. If and when this decision takes effect, the consequences will be unbearable — and for many women, lethal,” Women’s March executive director Rachel O’Leary Carmona said in a statement. “That is no exaggeration. But it’s also no exaggeration to say that women will fight back like we always have.”

Her organization called for a daylong protest at the steps of the Supreme Court and evening protests at federal courthouses, federal buildings, town halls, and town squares across the country.

But with a majority of justices signing on to the draft opinion, the protests would seem to have little effect, some said.

“It’s always good to take to the streets. It’s always good to make our voices heard. And I don’t believe we can flip a vote,” said Hart Holder. “That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t mobilize and demonstrate how angry we are that our right are about to be eviscerated.”

A decision returning the issue of abortion to the states is expected to cleave the nation, leaving large swaths of the country with no abortion clinics or access. Meanwhile, states that continue to support abortion rights, like Massachusetts, are trying to offer more opportunities to patients here. Connecticut lawmakers just approved a bill that would shield residents from facing penalties for having abortions in other states.

“It is unfathomable that in a few months, 13 states will instantaneously outlaw abortion and another 13 states will follow thereafter,” said Hart Holder. “We just don’t know what that is going to look like on impact to our health care system.”

With states staking out their ground, advocates on both sides are eyeing medication abortion as the next wave of battle. The Biden administration expanded the availability of prescription medicine used to terminate a pregnancy during the early weeks of pregnancy -- without a trip to an abortion clinic. A measure is proposed in Massachusetts that would require abortion medication to be dispensed on state college campuses, some of which are far removed from abortion clinics.

















