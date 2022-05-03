Criticism of Senator Susan Collins pours in after release of draft Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade

After Politico’s publication of a draft Supreme Court opinion that indicated justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, criticism of Maine Senator Susan Collins began to pour in online.
Collins, a moderate Republican who supports abortion rights, was a key vote in the nominations of justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, both appointed by former president Donald Trump. Those two, along with Amy Coney Barrett, cemented the current conservative majority on the court.
Shortly after Politico published the draft opinion, a video compilation began circulating on Twitter of Collins repeatedly saying in media interviews that she was confident Kavanaugh would not vote to overturn the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the United States.
“I could not vote for a judge who had demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade because it would indicate a lack of respect for precedent,” Collins said in a 60 Minutes interview. “What Judge Kavanaugh told me, and he’s the first Supreme Court nominee that I’ve interviewed out of six who has told me this, is that he views precedent not just as a legal doctrine, but as rooted in our Constitution, and he reveres our Constitution.”
Sen. Susan Collins repeatedly saying Kavanaugh won’t vote to overturn Roe v. Wade: pic.twitter.com/WDwFxtNtgu— j.d. durkin 🌱 (@jd_durkin) May 3, 2022
Here’s a look at some of the reaction from Monday night:
But Susan Collins assured me, promised me that Kavanaugh and Gorsuch would never overturn settled law. And she’s NEVER wrong.— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 3, 2022
somebody ask @SenatorCollins what happened to ~ settled law ~ https://t.co/LFWNjDKnIA— Erin Ryan (@morninggloria) May 3, 2022
I never want to hear anything from Susan Collins ever again. Anything. Ever.— Jesse Mermell (@jessemermell) May 3, 2022
Thanks, Susan Collins— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 3, 2022
Tonight its worth acknowledging what a disgrace Susan Collins is. This is her legacy.— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 3, 2022
Seems like the only person who didn’t realize what a fool Susan Collins was… was Susan Collins. pic.twitter.com/FFaVMpkU6W— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 3, 2022
Susan Collins voted for Kavanaugh because he told her that Roe was settled law. Maybe now she understands SCOTUS can unsettle settled law. (And/or he was just lying).— Al Franken (@alfranken) May 3, 2022
