Criticism of Senator Susan Collins pours in after release of draft Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade

Collins, a moderate Republican who supports abortion rights, was a key vote in the nominations of justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, both appointed by former president Donald Trump. Those two, along with Amy Coney Barrett, cemented the current conservative majority on the court.

After Politico’s publication of a draft Supreme Court opinion that indicated justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, criticism of Maine Senator Susan Collins began to pour in online.

Shortly after Politico published the draft opinion, a video compilation began circulating on Twitter of Collins repeatedly saying in media interviews that she was confident Kavanaugh would not vote to overturn the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in the United States.

“I could not vote for a judge who had demonstrated hostility to Roe v. Wade because it would indicate a lack of respect for precedent,” Collins said in a 60 Minutes interview. “What Judge Kavanaugh told me, and he’s the first Supreme Court nominee that I’ve interviewed out of six who has told me this, is that he views precedent not just as a legal doctrine, but as rooted in our Constitution, and he reveres our Constitution.”

