Right-Wing Twitter exiles weigh a return to the arena

Few are more intimately acquainted with the power of Twitter than Mitchell. He achieved a kind of niche celebrity on the platform in 2016 when his serenely confident pronouncements about Donald Trump’s impending victory became objects of mockery by the professional political class — and lost it four years later when his account was suspended during a crackdown on COVID-19 misinformation.

Instead, Mitchell, an executive recruiter turned right-wing media entrepreneur and online talk-show host, logged on to Gettr, a social platform he joined after Twitter banned him nearly two years ago. Quoting Musk’s statement that “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mitchell wrote, “I almost cried when I read this.”

News of Elon Musk’s planned acquisition of Twitter last week was the sort of thing that Bill Mitchell would once have tweeted about to his six-digit audience of Twitter followers.

Like others on the right who ran afoul of Twitter’s policies, Mitchell is now revisiting that love-hate relationship as he contemplates returning to the platform under what many assume will be the freer, looser Musk rules.

Discontent with Twitter runs deep on the right, where many charge that the platform has squelched their voices under the pretense of content moderation policies. A Pew Research Center study in November found that Republican Twitter users were more than 10 times as likely as Democrats to say it is a major problem that Twitter bans users from the platform. Some 60 percent of Republicans believed the site was bad for democracy, while 28 percent of Democrats did.

This has led to an outpouring of glee at Musk’s hints that he may roll back many of those policies and welcome back the platform’s many exiles. “Elon Musk now literally owns the libs,” Representative Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, tweeted. But the most famous exile of all, Trump, has said he does not plan to return.

Twitter’s US user base, which includes about 1 in 5 Americans, skews toward Democrats and particularly left-leaning Democrats. A 2019 Pew survey found that 60 percent of adult users were Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents versus 35 percent Republicans and Republican leaners; among all US adults, 52 percent identify as Democrats or lean toward the party, while that number is 43 percent for Republicans and leaners. Liberal Democrats were three times as likely as conservative Republicans to say they visit Twitter “every day, too many times to count,” the survey found.

This has made the platform a complex torment for Democratic politicians and campaign operatives, who have come to consciously or subconsciously rely on it as an informal focus group even as its apparent consensus often diverges from the views of the party’s broader electorate. Lis Smith, a senior adviser to Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign, recalled that during that election, “our mantra internally was, ‘Twitter isn’t real life.’ But it did create some problems internally — especially with younger staffers who were way too online and unable to filter out the noise and realize that it was not reflective of where Democratic voters were.”

For Republicans — at least those not named Trump — the platform’s value for directly reaching voters has been more illusory.

Antonia Ferrier, a communications strategist, recalls working for Senator Orrin Hatch during his 2012 reelection campaign, when he faced a prospective primary challenge from Representative Jason Chaffetz, an early Twitter adopter and voluble presence on the platform, where Hatch was a nonentity.

“We were worried,” Ferrier said. “But then we got some data back from Utah, and such a small piece of the electorate” cared about Twitter. (Chaffetz ultimately opted not to run against Hatch.)

But Twitter remains an important public square for Republicans, too, in part because so many journalists take their cues from its daily give-and-take. “A lot of smart journalists have come to understand that it isn’t real life, but it is still where a lot of story ideas come from,” said Tim Cameron, CEO of FlexPoint Media, a Republican consulting firm.

Ire toward Twitter grew on the right in 2020, as the company began flagging Trump’s tweets as “potentially misleading,” cracked down on accounts circulating the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory, and, as COVID-19 spread, broadened its definition of harmful speech to include messages contradicting authoritative public health sources. More accounts were suspended for violence-inciting speech after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

A recent study by researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and elsewhere found that during a six-month period immediately before and after the 2020 election, more than one-third of the Republicans’ accounts they reviewed were suspended — nearly five times as large a share as Democrats’.

But the researchers found that suspensions were predicted just as consistently by the accounts’ sharing of what survey participants from both parties agreed to be misinformation. In other words, Republican users were suspended more often because they were more likely to share misinformation.

Twitter, like other social platforms, also makes spot decisions to suppress content and accounts that share it, a practice that has often fueled paranoia among users — Trump among them. Conservatives have complained that the opacity of the company’s decision-making masks what they contend is a bias against them, noting that nearly all of the company’s employees’ political donations in recent elections have gone to Democrats.

“It’s somewhat of a platform that lost its way,” Cameron said, citing in particular its October 2020 decision to limit distribution of a New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine, which was sourced to files purportedly found on a laptop Biden abandoned at a repair shop. Jack Dorsey, then the company’s CEO, later told a congressional committee the company’s action was a “mistake.” Musk tweeted this week that he believed the move “was obviously incredibly inappropriate.”