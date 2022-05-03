State leaders are pledging to protect or eliminate access to abortion

“Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced,” Gov. Gavin Newsom of California wrote on Twitter. “The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell.”

Shortly after Politico published the leak Monday, the Democratic governors of at least 16 states, including New Mexico, Michigan and North Carolina, emphasized that abortion remained legal in their states and pledged to keep it that way.

Governors and state legislators reacted with a mix of alarm and celebration after a leaked draft opinion suggested that the Supreme Court had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would leave it up to each state to determine a woman’s access to abortion.

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York said she was “horrified” by the draft.

“I refuse to let my new granddaughter have to fight for the rights generations have fought for and won, rights that she should be guaranteed,” she said in a statement, telling women without legal access to abortion that the state would “welcome you with open arms.”

Republican governors praised the contents of the leaked document and said their states would continue working to reduce abortions.

If the report were true, Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota wrote, she would “immediately call for a special session to save lives and guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life.”

Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama said her hope was that Roe v. Wade would be overturned. “Tonight, let us say a prayer for life and that our justices remain steadfast in their convictions,” she wrote on Twitter. “Here in Alabama, we will continue fighting for the unborn.”

In a wide swath of the country, it is already difficult if not impossible for many women to access abortions. Several states have been enacting even more increasingly restrictive legislation over the past year in anticipation that the court would overturn Roe.

A Texas law that began in September offers bounties of at least $10,000 to private citizens who successfully sue anyone — from a ride-hail driver to a doctor — who helps a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, rendering Roe meaningless there. The Supreme Court had repeatedly declined to block the law, which has encouraged Idaho and Oklahoma to follow with similar civilian-enforced laws.

On Monday night, Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, said he hoped the Supreme Court would return the legislation of abortion to the states. “I’ll con’t to ensure that TX protects the unborn & pray for the end of abortion across our nation,” he wrote on Twitter.

Other states have been working to improve access to abortions. In recent months, lawmakers have been positioning California as a sanctuary for those seeking reproductive in an attempt to push back against a wave of conservative legislation in Republican-led states.

“This is the nightmare scenario we in the reproductive health, rights and justice space have been sounding the alarm about,” said Jodi Hicks, the head of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. “We will do all we can to continue to provide abortion services to all who need it.”

A reversal of Roe could drive up the number of out-of-state women whose nearest abortion provider would be in California from 46,000 to 1.4 million, according to data from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. In 2020, roughly 7,000 patients from other states were treated at Planned Parenthood clinics in California.

Late Monday night, Gov. Newsom, Speaker Anthony Rendon and Toni G. Atkins, the state Senate’s president pro tempore, proposed an amendment to California’s Constitution that would further protect abortion access in the state. Lawmakers said they planned to place it in front of voters on the November ballot, a move that would require supermajorities of both legislative chambers to pass it by June 30.

Abortion rights are already protected by a right to privacy in the state constitution, but Sen. Atkins said that lawmakers “want to be very clear that the right to abortion is what we’re talking about.”

“We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “Women will remain protected here.”