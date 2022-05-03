Trump settles suit over payments to hotel for 2017 inauguration

But the payment amounted to nearly three-quarters of the $1.03 million that the lawsuit, filed by Attorney General Karl Racine of Washington, said had been paid to Trump’s hotel by the nonprofit inaugural committee. The money was used to rent out space at what Racine asserted was an above-market rate and then employ it in part to host a private reception for Trump’s children on the evening he was sworn in as president.

The settlement in the civil suit came with no admission of wrongdoing by the Trump Organization, the former president or the inaugural committee.

WASHINGTON — The Trump family business and former president Trump’s 2017 inauguration committee have jointly agreed to pay $750,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by the attorney general for the District of Columbia, who said that the Trump International Hotel in Washington illegally received excessive payments from the inauguration committee.

The settlement also came just days before the Trump family was slated to formally close on the sale of the Trump International Hotel, which will be converted to a Waldorf Astoria after Trump’s name is stripped from the landmark building on Pennsylvania Avenue, a few blocks from the White House.

Negotiations to settle the suit intensified earlier this year after a Superior Court judge in Washington set a trial date for September and rejected an effort by the Trump Organization to be removed from the lawsuit, making it likely that members of Trump’s family were going to be called in open court to testify.

“After he was elected, one of the first actions Donald Trump took was illegally using his own inauguration to enrich his family,” Racine said in a statement announcing the settlement Tuesday. “Nonprofit funds cannot be used to line the pockets of individuals, no matter how powerful they are.”

Trump issued his own statement Tuesday morning, disputing the allegations.

“Given the impending sale of The Trump International Hotel, Washington D.C., and with absolutely no admission of liability or guilt, we have reached a settlement to end all litigation with Democrat Attorney General Racine,” Trump’s statement said. “This was yet another example of weaponizing Law Enforcement against the Republican Party and, in particular, the former President of the United States. So bad for our Country!”

The $750,000 from the inauguration case will be donated by Racine to two nonprofit groups that promote democracy and support youth in Washington, D.C., Mikva Challenge DC and DC Action, organizations that were founded by or run by former aides to President Bill Clinton, including Abner Mikva, a former federal judge, White House counsel to Clinton and Democratic member of Congress from Illinois.

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., among many others, had to sit for depositions as Racine moved ahead in the case filed against the Trump Organization and the inauguration committee.

NEW YORK TIMES





Ohio voters to test Trump’s influence

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Republicans were casting their ballots Tuesday in one of the most contentious and closely watched Senate primaries., deciding a race that is seen as an early referendum on former president Trump’s hold on the GOP as the midterm primary season kicks into high gear.

Meanwhile, in Indiana, more than a dozen state House members were trying to hold off Republican primary challengers who want to push the Legislature further to the right.

In Ohio, author and venture capitalist JD Vance is seen as the front-runner in the Republican race to replace retiring Senator Rob Portman after receiving Trump’s late-stage support, capping a bitter and expensive contest that, at one point, saw two candidates nearly come to blows on a debate stage. The winner is likely to face 10-term Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, who has distanced himself from the progressive wing of his party ahead of what is expected to be a difficult year for Democrats seeking to hold their congressional majorities.

Incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine appears on track to secure his party’s nomination for another term, despite backlash from conservatives over COVID-19 shutdowns and mandates.

Tuesday marks the first multistate contest of the 2022 campaign and comes the day after the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that suggests the court could be poised to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion nationwide. Such a decision could have a dramatic impact on the course of the midterms, when control of Congress, governors’ mansions and key elections offices are at stake.

The primaries also serve as a clarifying test of Trump’s influence in his party. A Vance victory will likely embolden Trump to keep asserting himself in primary campaigns ahead of another potential presidential run. A setback, however, would raise questions about whether GOP voters are seeking a new direction, especially in a state he won twice by margins of 8 percentage points.

At the Strongsville library in suburban Cleveland, 84-year-old George Clark said he voted for Vance based on Trump's endorsement.

“I know he’s had some bad press, but I know he’s a conservative and I always vote for conservatives.” Clark said.

But Joanne Mondak, 71, said she voted for state Senator Matt Dolan, the only major candidate who did not aggressively court Trump. The rest of the field, she said, are “nutcakes” who are “too much Trump.”

Trump reminded Ohio voters Tuesday his stake in the race.

Calling into a Columbus radio show, Trump praised all the candidates seeking the GOP nomination, but said he chose to endorse Vance despite his past Trump criticism because he believes he is best positioned to win the seat in November.

Vance had been trailing in the polls until the former president backed the “Hillbilly Elegy” author and one-time Trump critic in a contest that revolved largely around him. While the timing of Trump’s endorsement — less than three weeks before Election Day and as early voting was already underway — may have dulled its impact, it was a major blow to former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons, and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken, who had all gone to elaborate lengths to court Trump and his voters.

The race will also go down as the most expensive in state history, with more than $66 million in TV and radio spending alone, according to the Columbus-based Medium Buying firm.

Ohio, once a bellwether state, is now decidedly Republican, posing a challenge for Ryan, who is heavily favored to win his three-way Democratic primary against progressive Morgan Harper, a former consumer protection attorney, and Columbus activist and tech exec Traci Johnson. The longtime congressman and 2020 presidential candidate has fashioned himself as a blue-collar crusader fighting for working families as he has campaigned dressed in sweatshirts and baseball caps.

Hochul choses Hudson Valley lawmaker as lieutenant governor

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York announced Tuesday she had chosen Representative Antonio Delgado, a Democrat from the Hudson Valley, as her new lieutenant governor, the second-highest ranking position in New York state.

Delgado is expected to serve as Hochul’s running mate as she campaigns for a full term this year. He will replace former Brian Benjamin, who was indicted on federal bribery charges last month, leading to his abrupt resignation.

A group of New York Democrats empowered with formally replacing Benjamin endorsed the choice of Delgado, 45, as Hochul’s running mate Tuesday morning, ensuring that he will be on the ballot in June’s party primary, according to three people familiar with the process.

“Having won competitive primary and general elections for Congress, Rep. Antonio Delgado is a battle-tested campaigner who has the experience to serve New Yorkers and the work ethic to get our party’s message out to voters, unite communities, and lift up Democratic candidates statewide,” Hochul said in a statement. NEW YORK TIMES







