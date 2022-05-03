What the abortion landscape looks like in the US if Roe is overturned

The US Supreme Court has voted privately to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, along with a supporting 1990s-era decision known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey, according to a draft opinion published Monday by Politico.

Though not yet final, such a decision would have enormous ramifications for those seeking abortion care in the United States — almost immediately. Abortion bans enacted before 1973 remain on the books in several states. Additionally, Republican-led states have enacted so-called “trigger” laws over the years, which are laws restricting abortion or implementing near-total bans with provisions that put them into effect if Roe is ever overturned.