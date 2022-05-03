Baby-led weaning: Really? The battle of the mommies? Again? Still?

In counseling groups, we refer to weaning as “child-led.” It could be a kindergartner who becomes fully weaned.

Teitell didn’t adequately define weaning, which is the gradual process of introducing solids while still providing mother’s milk or artificial mother’s milk. A fully weaned child is no longer taking in mother’s milk or formula.

As a breast-feeding counselor, I was appalled at Beth Teitell’s piece about the trend of baby-led weaning, or BLW ( “A new way to feed babies is a new way to worry moms,” Page A1, April 25). Where do I begin?

She refers to solid food as “real food.” Breast milk is not fake. It is the optimal first food.

She notes that “the chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics committee on nutrition” said there is “almost no scholarly literature” on BLW. However, many studies over decades in medical and anthropological literature examine this issue. To refer to “traditional” weaning as pureed baby food in a jar is to deny that human babies have been eating solids within their families’ cultures for millennia. The problem with American medical education is that it teaches doctors to revere the Western view of medicine and denies the usefulness of a breadth of understanding of the human condition.

She notes the obsession with BLW as another battle in the mommy wars: If you don’t do BLW, be ashamed; if you do, you’re weird. This battle of the mommies is not helpful. As a feminist, I resent it. Moms are fed up with media discussions pitting mother against mother (and heck, in some families, maybe dads also feed their children).

I trusted that my children would let me know when they were ready to begin weaning. My 6-month-old at the dinner table pointed at the broccoli and made a motion that he wanted some. And weaning began.

Janna M. Frelich

Roslindale

The writer has been a volunteer breast-feeding counselor with La Leche League MA/RI/VT since 1998.