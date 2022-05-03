A public bank would bring benefits to Mass.

Re “Is the time right for a state-owned bank?” (Business, April 28): I appreciate Jon Chesto’s commentary about the proposal for a Massachusetts public bank, and I want to counter some misunderstanding about how the bank would operate arising from comments made by Kathleen Murphy, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Bankers Association.

First, funds would not be transferred to the public bank from private banks. State deposits would be transferred from the Massachusetts Municipal Deposit Trust, a private fund that invests around the world.

Second, the public bank would not compete with private banks. It would make its loans by participating with Massachusetts private banks and community development financial institutions.